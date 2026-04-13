THE #1 OPEN SOURCE PARSER IN TRANSPARENT BENCHMARKS

Berlin, Germany, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ —

OpenDataLoader team published the full benchmark results on http://opendataloader.org

Transparent methodology, 200 real-world PDFs, all scores reproducible.

OpenDataLoader PDF offers two modes!

⚙️ Rule-based mode

No AI model. Runs locally, no GPU required. 0.015s/page — the fastest in benchmarks.

🧠 Hybrid mode

Rule-based engine + AI model combined. Significant quality improvements in tables, reading order, and image recognition.

Hybrid mode results

📊 Overall: 0.907 (#1)

📖 Reading Order: 0.934 (#1)

📋 Table Extraction: 0.928 (#1)

⚡ Speed (rule-based mode): 0.015s/page (#1)

🏷️ Heading Detection: 0.821 (#2)

Key highlights

📋 Table extraction #1 (0.928) — 0.041 gap over 2nd place.

Table structure drives answer quality in RAG pipelines. This gap matters.

📖 Reading order #1 (0.934).

Multi-column layouts are extracted in the order humans actually read.

⚡ Speed and quality at the same time.

Rule-based mode for speed, hybrid mode for accuracy.

Choose based on your use case.

Compared against 12 parsers, including docling, marker, unstructured, mineru, and pymupdf4llm.

All results are per-document mean — no cherry-picking, no synthetic data.

The benchmark repo is open.

Run it yourself, add your own parser.

🔗 Benchmark → https://opendataloader.org/?utm_source=x&

utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=benchmark_release

📂 Methodology → https://github.com/opendataloader

-project/opendataloader-bench?utm_source=x&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=benchmark_release

⭐ GitHub → https://github.com/opendataloader