ISACA Foundation Global Scholarship Program Expands to Equip Next-Gen Professionals

New scholarship cycle opens to students seeking opportunities in IT and cybersecurity

Bangalore, India, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — To help increase academic and professional pathways for students pursuing careers in digital trust fields such as IT audit and cybersecurity—especially for those who may not have traditionally had opportunities within the tech space—the ISACA Foundation is continuing to expand its global scholarship program, opening its next ISACA Scholarship Program cycle to eligible applicants.

In addition to funds for higher education, scholarship recipients receive an ISACA Career Building Bundle, which connects students with the global ISACA community and provides resources to support long-term career development—including access to professional networks, certification preparation resources and mentorship opportunities with experienced IT and cybersecurity professionals. Eligible students worldwide can apply for a range of scholarships through 5 May 2026 by visiting https://isaca.secure-platform.com/a/page/ISACAfoundation/aboutscholarships.

Formerly known as One In Tech, the ISACA Foundation has awarded more than US$1.4 million in scholarships to over 800 students since 2022, including 233 students last year, more than half (53 percent) of whom identified as women. Additionally, in 2025, five students were provided funding to attend their first professional conference, including one recipient who presented on stage for the first time.

The ISACA Foundation offers scholarships through two annual application cycles, supporting undergraduate and graduate students at different stages of their academic journeys. Scholarships are available to eligible students globally, with specific eligibility criteria varying by award.

“At ISACA Foundation, we are deeply committed to empowering the next generation of digital trust professionals,” said Sara Hill, Senior Manager, ISACA Workforce Advancement Programs. “By expanding access to scholarships, mentorship, and career resources, we are actively working to ensure that students from all backgrounds have the opportunity to pursue rewarding careers in IT audit and cybersecurity.”

The Foundation is continuing to grow the reach of its scholarship offerings by partnering with ISACA chapters and corporate supporters worldwide. In 2025, the Foundation expanded its global reach to five additional countries, increasing total country representation to 29 worldwide, and welcoming 11 new ISACA chapter partners.

“One of the goals of ISACA’s Workforce Advancement Program is to elevate our community to create an equitable and well-represented workforce,” said Julia Kanouse, ISACA Chief Membership Officer. “Through the ISACA Foundation, as well as academic partnership programs, we are increasing opportunities and building a more dynamic workforce that will drive innovation and strengthen digital trust around the world.”

The program’s impact has been recognized by the broader association community. In 2023, the ISACA Foundation received a Power of Associations Gold Award from the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) for its work increasing access to cybersecurity degrees. The Foundation is also a member of the National Scholarship Providers Association, further strengthening its role in advancing scholarship impact and best practices.

For more information about ISACA Foundation scholarships, eligibility requirements, or how to support the program, visit www.isaca.org/foundation. Learn more about past scholarship recipients at https://www.isaca.org/about-us/isaca-foundation/scholarship-recipients.

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About ISACA

ISACA® (www.isaca.org) champions the global workforce advancing trust in technology. For more than 55 years, ISACA has empowered its community of 195,000+ members with the knowledge, credentials, training and network they need to thrive in fields like information security, governance, assurance, risk management, data privacy and emerging tech. With a presence in more than 190 countries and with more than 230 chapters worldwide, ISACA offers resources tailored to every stage of members’ careers—helping them to thrive in a rapidly changing digital landscape, drive trusted innovation and ensure a more secure digital world. Through the ISACA Foundation, ISACA also expands IT and education career pathways, fostering opportunities to grow the next generation of technology professionals.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/isaca

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ISACAGlobal

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Contact:

Madhulina Das: madhulina@prhub.com – 8777787243

Santhosh Jochim: santosh@prhub.com – 7892772953