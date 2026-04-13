Advanced Wellness MD Expands Personalized Healthcare and Genetic Testing Services in Orlando, Florida

Orlando, FL, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Advanced Wellness MD, a concierge primary care practice, has announced the expansion of its personalized healthcare services in Orlando, Florida, with a strong focus on preventive care and advanced diagnostics, including genetic testing in Orlando.

Founded in April 2024, Advanced Wellness MD is dedicated to delivering a patient-centered approach to healthcare, combining modern medical technology with individualized treatment plans. Located in Lake Nona, the practice offers a range of advanced testing services designed to detect health risks early and support long-term wellness.

The clinic specializes in concierge primary care, providing patients with direct access to their physician, longer appointment times, and customized care plans. By integrating advanced diagnostics such as genetic testing, hormone testing, and early cancer detection, Advanced Wellness MD empowers patients to make informed decisions about their health.

Patients can explore a wide variety of specialized services, including:

Genetic Testing

Telomere Testing

Hormone Testing

Early Cancer Detection

Food Sensitivity Testing

Blood & Urine Testing

Body Composition Testing

Gut Health Testing

With a focus on precision medicine, Advanced Wellness MD uses cutting-edge tools to analyze individual health data and create proactive treatment strategies. Their approach helps identify potential health concerns before symptoms arise, improving outcomes and overall quality of life.

In addition to advanced diagnostics, the practice also offers bioidentical hormone replacement therapy and aesthetic services, supporting both internal health and external wellness. Their concierge model ensures a more personalized and responsive healthcare experience compared to traditional practices.

Conveniently located at 9685 Lake Nona Village Place, Orlando, the clinic serves individuals seeking a more proactive and customized approach to healthcare. The expansion reflects the growing demand for preventive and personalized medical services in the Orlando area.

About Advanced Wellness MD

Advanced Wellness MD is a concierge primary care practice based in Orlando, Florida. The clinic provides personalized healthcare solutions, including advanced diagnostic testing, hormone therapy, and wellness services. With a focus on preventive care and precision medicine, Advanced Wellness MD aims to help patients achieve optimal health through individualized treatment plans.

Media Contact

Advanced Wellness MD

9685 Lake Nona Village Pl #201, Orlando, FL 32827

Phone: (407) 753-2217

Fax: (407) 753-2218

Email: info@advancedwellmd.com

Website: https://advancedwellmd.com/