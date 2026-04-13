Impireum® Launch Integrated Mental Health and Wellness Services Across Texas

Katy, TX, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Impireum®, a leading provider of integrated mental health and wellness services, has announced the expansion of its patient-centered care model across multiple locations in Texas, including Katy, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, League City, and The Woodlands.

Founded in 2018, Impireum® is recognized for its innovative approach that combines psychiatric care with holistic wellness solutions. With a team of licensed mental health professionals, board-certified providers, and certified therapists, the organization delivers comprehensive treatment tailored to each individual’s needs.

At its Katy, Texas location, Impireum® continues to enhance access to advanced care by integrating traditional psychiatry with modern wellness therapies. Patients seeking a more holistic approach can explore services such as Integrative Wellness & MedSpa Solutions, which complement mental health treatment by addressing both physical and emotional well-being.

Impireum® offers a broad range of services designed to support mental health and overall wellness, including:

Treatment for anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and PTSD

ADD/ADHD and disruptive behavior disorder management

Medication management and telepsychiatry

Neuromodulation therapies

Teen and parenting group therapy

Recreational and trauma-focused therapy programs

The organization’s integrative care model emphasizes treating the whole person, not just symptoms. By combining evidence-based psychiatric treatments with wellness-focused services, Impireum® helps patients achieve lasting improvements in both mental and physical health.

Led by experienced professionals, including board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners, Impireum® is committed to delivering compassionate, accessible, and high-quality care. Their philosophy, “Empowering minds and bodies through integrated wellness care,” reflects a dedication to long-term patient outcomes.

With multiple locations across Texas and flexible care options such as in-person visits and telepsychiatry, Impireum® continues to meet the growing demand for comprehensive mental health services.

About Impireum®

Impireum® is a Texas-based mental health and wellness organization offering integrated psychiatric care and holistic wellness services. Established in 2018, the organization provides treatment for a wide range of mental health conditions while incorporating innovative therapies and personalized care plans to support overall well-being.

Media Contact

Impireum®

633 E. Fernhurst Drive Suite 304, Katy, TX 77450

Phone: 877-631-0010

Fax: 214-764-9978

Email: info@impireum.com

Website: https://impireum.com/