Fine-Art Travel Photographer Leslie Brashear Expands Europe Collections with New Spain, Italy, and Sicily Photography

Catania, Italy, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Fine-art travel photographer Leslie Brashear announced today the expansion of her Europe photography collections, featuring new fine-art images from Spain and Italy, along with the launch of a dedicated Sicily gallery. The latest work is available as wall art and lifestyle products on her official website.

Following recent travels through southern Europe, Brashear has introduced a new body of work capturing the architecture, light, and everyday moments that define these destinations. New imagery includes scenes from Catania and Siracusa in Italy, as well as Sitges and Barcelona in Spain. These latest additions can be viewed at the links below.

The expanded Italy collection, available at https://lesliebrashearphotos.com/collections/italy, reflects the historic textures, coastal light, and timeless character of Italian landscapes and city streets. The enhanced Spain collection, found at https://lesliebrashearphotos.com/collections/ spain, highlights the color, rhythm, and architectural detail unique to Spain’s coastal and urban environments.

A key highlight of this release is the introduction of a dedicated Sicily collection. This new gallery captures the island’s distinct atmosphere—from sunlit facades and layered textures to quiet street scenes and coastal views. The Sicily collection can be explored at: https://lesliebrashearphotos.com/collections/sicily

“My Spain, Italy, and Sicily collections are a reflection of slowing down and staying open. I don’t force images—I let places reveal themselves through light, texture, and everyday moments. The most compelling photographs weren’t planned; they were discovered.”

All images are available as premium wall art, including fine-art prints, canvas, framed, and metal formats, as well as a range of lifestyle products including greeting cards, notebooks, and more.

Additional releases are planned in the coming weeks, including imagery from Messina, Taormina, Palermo, and Cefalù in Sicily, as well as Madrid and Alicante in Spain.

About Leslie Brashear

Leslie Brashear is a fine-art travel photographer whose work reflects a lifelong connection to photography and a passion for exploring new places. She began her career in a one-hour photo lab in the mid-1980s, where she developed and printed images and later worked in studio environments—experiences that shaped her technical foundation and creative eye.

After years of building a career in design and digital media, she returned to photography with renewed focus. In late 2023, she embraced a full-time travel lifestyle, allowing her to document destinations around the world with an emphasis on light, atmosphere, and visual storytelling.

Her photography invites viewers to experience both iconic locations and the quieter, often overlooked moments that define them.

Contact

Leslie Brashear

Email: leslie@lesliebrashear.com

Media, gallery, and exhibition inquiries welcome.