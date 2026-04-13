Solid Construction & Design Expands Full-Service Remodeling and Construction Offerings Across Greater Sacramento Area

SACRAMENTO, CA, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Solid Construction & Design, a family-owned general contractor based in Sacramento, is expanding its full-service remodeling and construction capabilities in response to increasing homeowner demand for high-quality renovations and long-term property investments. As more homeowners prioritize functionality, space optimization, and property value, the company is reinforcing its position as a trusted, full-service contractor serving the Greater Sacramento region.

Rather than offering limited or specialized services, Solid Construction & Design operates as a comprehensive general contractor, managing projects from initial design and permitting through material selection and final installation. This integrated approach allows homeowners to work with a single, experienced team throughout the entire construction process.

“We’ve seen a clear shift toward homeowners investing in their homes for the long term,” said Roman Kravchuk, owner of Solid Construction & Design. “Clients want thoughtful design, quality craftsmanship, and a process they can trust from start to finish. Our goal is to deliver that level of service on every project.”

The company’s interior remodeling services focus on improving how homeowners live in and use their space. This includes kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, complete home renovations, shower replacements, custom kitchen cabinets, cabinet refinishing, countertops, and flooring. These projects are designed to enhance layout, increase functionality, and create spaces that better reflect each homeowner’s lifestyle.

In addition to interior work, Solid Construction & Design has expanded its capabilities in ADUs, additions, and conversions. Services such as accessory dwelling units (ADUs), detached ADUs (DADUs), garage conversions, and home additions allow homeowners to maximize usable space, accommodate changing family needs, and increase overall property value.

The company also supports larger-scale construction projects, including new construction, custom homes, and multi-family renovations. These projects are approached as long-term investments, with an emphasis on durable materials, detailed planning, and craftsmanship that supports both structural integrity and long-term livability.

Exterior and structural services are another key component of the company’s offerings. Roofing, windows, doors, siding installation, patio covers, and concrete work help improve durability, energy efficiency, and curb appeal while protecting the home from environmental wear over time.

As a licensed general contractor, Solid Construction & Design coordinates every phase of construction, ensuring timelines, subcontractors, and materials are managed efficiently. This oversight reduces delays, improves communication, and creates a more streamlined experience for homeowners undertaking complex remodeling or construction projects.

Solid Construction & Design serves homeowners throughout Sacramento and surrounding communities including Antelope, Auburn, Cameron Park, Carmichael, Citrus Heights, Davis, El Dorado Hills, Elk Grove, Folsom, Granite Bay, Rocklin, and Roseville. The company continues to grow its presence across the region while maintaining a focus on quality, transparency, and long-term client relationships.

With demand for remodeling and construction projects continuing to rise, Solid Construction & Design remains committed to helping homeowners transform their spaces with thoughtful design, expert craftsmanship, and a fully managed process from concept to completion.

To learn more about Solid Construction & Design remodeling and construction services or to connect with the company online, visit their website, Google Business profile, or follow them on Facebook.