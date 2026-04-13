MKC Releases CDS 1 Answer Key 2026 PDF Download – Set A, B, C, D Now Available

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — In a move welcomed by thousands of defence aspirants across the country, Major Kalshi Classes – a premier institution dedicated to the preparation of candidates for the Indian Armed Forces – has announced the release of the much-anticipated CDS 1 Answer Key 2026 PDF Download covering all sets: Set A, Set B, Set C and Set D. This comprehensive answer key is now accessible to all candidates who appeared in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted Combined Defence Services Examination 1 of 2026.

A Trusted Name in Defence Examination Preparation

Major Kalshi Classes have long been regarded as a cornerstone of defence exam preparation in India. With a legacy built on academic rigor, dedicated faculty comprising ex-defence personnel and subject matter experts and a track record of producing successful officers for the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, the institute continues to serve its students even after the examination is over – and the release of the CDS 1 Answer Key 2026 is a testament to that commitment.

The institute understands that immediately after the examination, aspirants are anxious, eager to cross-check their responses, and looking for accurate, reliable guidance. By releasing a meticulously prepared answer key covering all four sets, Major Kalshi Classes ensure that no candidate is left in the dark about their probable performance.

What Is the CDS 1 2026 Examination?

The Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) twice a year to recruit eligible candidates into the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA) and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA). The examination is one of the most competitive and prestigious defence recruitment processes in the country, drawing lakhs of applicants annually.

The CDS 1 2026 examination consisted of papers in English, General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics (for IMA, INA, and AFA candidates), while OTA candidates appeared for English and General Knowledge papers. Each section tests a candidate’s aptitude, awareness and command over language – all vital qualities for a future defence officer.

CDS 1 Answer Key 2026 – Sets A, B, C and D: What Candidates Can Expect

The CDS 1 Answer Key 2026 PDF released by Major Kalshi Classes provides a paper-wise and set-wise breakdown of all correct answers. Here’s what candidates can find in the download:

Set A Answer Key – Complete subject-wise correct responses for Set A booklet holders

Set B Answer Key – Accurate and verified answers for all questions in Set B

Set C Answer Key – Detailed answer key for candidates who received the Set C question paper

Set D Answer Key – Full answer key coverage for Set D, including tricky and disputed questions with expert explanations where applicable

Each answer has been carefully verified by the expert faculty team at Major Kalshi Classes, comprising seasoned educators and former defence officers with decades of combined experience in UPSC CDS preparation. The institute takes pride in the accuracy of its answer keys, which have historically aligned closely with the official UPSC answer key released weeks later.

How to Download the CDS 1 Answer Key 2026 PDF

Candidates looking to download the CDS 1 Answer Key 2026 PDF from Major Kalshi Classes can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of Major Kalshi Classes Navigate to the “Answer Key“ or “Latest Updates” section Click on the CDS 1 Answer Key 2026 link Select your respective set – Set A, Set B, Set C or Set D Download the PDF and begin your self-evaluation

The PDF is available free of charge for all aspirants, reaffirming Major Kalshi Classes’ commitment to accessible and student-first education.

How to Use the Answer Key Effectively

Once downloaded, candidates are advised to approach the answer key evaluation methodically. The CDS examination follows a negative marking scheme, where each wrong answer carries a penalty of one-third of the marks allotted to that question. Therefore, aspirants must:

Count only the questions they are confident they answered correctly

Subtract one-third mark for every incorrect response

Leave blank responses as they carry no negative marking

By following this process, candidates can arrive at a fairly accurate estimated score, which in turn helps them assess whether they are likely to clear the UPSC CDS 1 2026 cutoff marks.

Expected CDS 1 2026 Cutoff Marks

While official cutoff marks are declared by UPSC after the complete selection process, Major Kalshi Classes has also provided CDS 1 2026 cutoff estimates based on historical data, difficulty level analysis of this year’s paper and the number of vacancies available. These predicted cutoffs serve as an important benchmark for candidates to gauge their standing.

Preliminary analysis by the institute’s faculty indicates that this year’s General Knowledge paper was moderately difficult, while the English paper maintained its conventional standard. The Mathematics paper had a mix of straightforward and calculative questions, making the overall examination balanced in terms of difficulty.

Words from the Institute

Speaking on the release, a senior academic advisor at Major Kalshi Classes stated:

“We understand that the days following the CDS examination are filled with anticipation and uncertainty for our students and aspirants nationwide. Our goal is to empower every candidate with accurate information so they can plan their next steps with confidence. Whether it’s continuing preparation for SSB interviews or refocusing for CDS 1 2026, our answer key is designed to give students the clarity they need.”

The institute also announced that detailed video solutions and paper analysis sessions for CDS 1 2026 would be available on their official YouTube channel and social media platforms, offering aspirants a deeper understanding of each question, solution methodology and key concepts tested.

About Major Kalshi Classes

Founded with the mission of transforming the dreams of defence aspirants into reality, Major Kalshi Classes is headquartered in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh and has expanded its reach across India through both offline and online platforms. The institute offers comprehensive coaching for NDA, CDS, AFCAT, MNS, TA and various other defence examinations. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, highly experienced faculty and a student-centric approach, Major Kalshi Classes has produced thousands of officers serving proudly in the Indian Armed Forces.

Contact Information

Major Kalshi Classes Pvt. Ltd.

Address: 105/244, Shapath Building, Tagore Town, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh – 211002

Email: support@majorkalshiclasses.com

Website: www.majorkalshiclasses.com

Phone: +91-9696330033