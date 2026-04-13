Texas Tuff Brings Artificial Turf Installation Dallas Golf Fans Want for Backyard Putting Greens

Dallas, Texas, USA, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Interest in backyard golf practice areas has grown steadily across North Texas, and Texas Tuff has positioned itself as a dependable installer of custom putting greens for Dallas homeowners looking to bring a professional playing surface to their own property. The company’s work in this area emphasizes realistic ball roll, surface consistency, and long-term durability.

Texas Tuff installs backyard putting greens using Augusta and St. Andrews synthetic turf – products used by professional golf facilities nationwide. Augusta offers a half-inch pile height optimized for realistic ball roll, while St. Andrews is constructed from texturized nylon for extreme durability and a smooth, country club-caliber playing surface. Both products are backed by a 15-year warranty and installed by a crew with over 50 years of combined experience.

Dallas homeowners exploring artificial turf installation in Dallas for golf applications often want guidance on surface selection, green shaping, and drainage planning before committing to a design. Texas Tuff handles every stage of the process – from initial design consultation and ground preparation to final surface installation and edging. Specialists work with clients to customize the layout, contour, and size of the green based on available space and intended use.

A properly installed backyard putting green eliminates the need for off-site practice while providing a consistent, weather-resistant surface year-round. As a leading provider of artificial turf installation Dallas (https://texas-tuff.com/) golfers rely on, Texas Tuff ensures that each putting green meets both aesthetic and performance standards from the first use.

Texas Tuff serves golf enthusiasts across Dallas, Frisco, Plano, Southlake, Grapevine, Addison, Flower Mound, and more than 25 additional DFW communities. Its putting green installations reflect increasing demand for purpose-built outdoor spaces that deliver recreation and value simultaneously. Among providers of artificial turf installation Dallas residents choose, the company’s approach combines product expertise with detailed installation craftsmanship.

Homeowners seeking a qualified provider of artificial turf installation Dallas for a custom putting green can find additional information about Texas Tuff’s products, design process, and service areas at https://texas-tuff.com/.

About Texas Tuff

Texas Tuff is a Dallas-Fort Worth artificial grass installation company serving residential and commercial clients since July 2016. The company offers synthetic turf installation, landscape design, and maintenance services backed by a 15-year workmanship warranty across 25+ cities in the DFW Metroplex.

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Media Contact

Texas Tuff Artificial Grass

4636 Pine Valley Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Phone: (214) 945-9388

Email: info@texas-tuff.com

Website: https://texas-tuff.com/

Source: Texas Tuff Artificial Grass