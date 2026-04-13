Gold Refinery in Framingham Expands Jewelry Repair Services in Framingham

CITY, Country, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Framingham, MA – Gold Refinery in Framingham proudly announces the expansion of its professional jewelry repair services in Framingham. The local jewelry store is enhancing its repair department to better serve residents across Middlesex County and the MetroWest area.

With growing demand for expert ring repair, stone replacement, and gold restoration, the company has invested in advanced tools and skilled technicians. The goal is simple: provide fast, affordable, and trusted jewelry repair for the community.

Expanded Jewelry Repair Services

The expanded services now include:

Ring resizing for gold, silver, and platinum bands

Prong repair and diamond resetting

Chain soldering and clasp repair

Stone replacement and gemstone tightening

Professional polishing and deep cleaning

Antique and estate jewelry restoration

Customers can bring in broken rings, loose diamonds, tangled chains, and worn-out jewelry pieces for careful inspection and repair.

Advanced Tools and Skilled Craftsmanship

Gold Refinery in Framingham now uses modern repair equipment, including precision laser tools for delicate jewelry work. This allows trained jewelers to fix detailed pieces safely and accurately.

Each item is inspected for gold purity, metal wear, and gemstone security before repair begins. This careful process helps protect both the financial and sentimental value of every piece.

Supporting the Framingham Community

As a trusted local jewelry store located near Waverly St, Gold Refinery in Framingham continues to support the community by offering dependable jewelry repair services close to home. Instead of replacing meaningful jewelry, residents can restore and preserve their treasured items.

The expansion reflects the company’s commitment to quality service, transparent pricing, and customer satisfaction.

Commitment to Quality and Transparency

Every repair service includes clear explanations and honest pricing. Customers receive full details about:

Repair steps

Estimated turnaround time

Cost breakdown

Metal and stone evaluation

This transparency builds trust and long-term relationships with local families.

For more information about Gold Refinery in Framingham, visit https://www.goldrefineryma.com/jewelry-repair/

About Gold Refinery in Framingham

Gold Refinery in Framingham is a full-service jewelry store serving Framingham, MA, and the surrounding communities. The company specializes in jewelry repair, cash for gold, jewelry buying, watch repair, and precious metal evaluations. Known for professionalism and integrity, the business continues to provide reliable jewelry services throughout Middlesex County.

Contact Information

Call: (508) 309 6463

Mail: goldrefinery11@gmail.com

GMB: https://maps.app.goo.gl/p1dUXmLmgG6g2xM88