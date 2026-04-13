LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Installed at Steel Plant in South Korea

Busan, South Korea, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — South Korea’s largest steel manufacturing plant has successfully installed an advanced LED explosion-proof lighting system across its production lines and critical areas. This upgrade is part of the plant’s broader strategy to improve safety, reduce energy consumption, and comply with stringent environmental standards.

The steel industry is inherently hazardous due to high temperatures, volatile materials, and the potential for combustible dust. The new LED explosion-proof lights offer enhanced safety by providing reliable illumination while reducing the risk of ignition. Additionally, their energy efficiency is helping the plant lower its operational costs.

“We’ve seen significant improvements in both safety and operational efficiency,” said Ji-Hoon Lee, plant manager at the steel facility. “The LED lighting system ensures brighter and more uniform lighting while also lowering our energy consumption and maintenance requirements.”

This upgrade demonstrates South Korea’s ongoing efforts to modernize its industrial sector by adopting energy-efficient and safe technologies. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights