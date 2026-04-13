Versitron Launches Gigabit SFP Modules Purpose-Built for System Integrators Deploying Scalable Fiber Networks

Newark, USA, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Versitron, a leading provider of fiber optic networking and industrial communication solutions, today announced the availability of its Gigabit SFP Modules (SKU: GBMM and GB10SM). Specifically designed to support system integrators, these modules deliver reliable, high-speed, and flexible fiber connectivity for modern network deployments. Backed by decades of expertise and its legacy of “Safeguarding Communications Since 1958,” Versitron continues to enable efficient and scalable infrastructure solutions.

Engineered for System Integrators and Network Deployment Efficiency

System integrators require networking components that are easy to deploy, compatible across multiple platforms, and scalable for future expansion. Versitron’s SFP modules are designed to meet these needs, offering seamless integration into switches, media converters, and existing network infrastructures.

Their plug-and-play functionality allows integrators to reduce installation time while maintaining high reliability across deployments.

Flexible Fiber Options for Diverse Integration Projects

The GBMM (1000Base-SX, 850nm, LC, MM) and GB10SM (1000Base-LX, 1310nm, LC, SM) modules provide flexibility for different network requirements:

• GBMM supports short-range multimode fiber deployments, ideal for structured cabling and data center environments

• GB10SM supports long-range single-mode fiber communication, enabling connectivity across large campuses and distributed infrastructure

This flexibility allows system integrators to design customized network solutions based on project-specific distance and performance requirements.

Reliable Gigabit Performance for High-Demand Applications

With gigabit Ethernet support, these SFP modules enable fast and stable data transmission for bandwidth-intensive applications such as:

• enterprise network deployments

• surveillance and security systems

• industrial communication networks

• campus and backbone connectivity

This ensures that integrators can deliver consistent performance across mission-critical environments.

Hot-Swappable Design for Simplified Maintenance and Upgrades

Versitron’s SFP modules feature a compact, hot-swappable design, allowing system integrators to install or replace modules without interrupting network operations. This reduces downtime and simplifies maintenance in large-scale deployments.

Optimized for Scalable and Future-Ready Network Infrastructure

Designed with scalability in mind, these modules support evolving network requirements, enabling system integrators to expand infrastructure without significant hardware changes. Their compatibility and flexibility make them a reliable choice for long-term network planning.

Availability

The GBMM (1000Base-SX SFP Module) and GB10SM (1000Base-LX SFP Module) are available now through Versitron and its authorized partners. These solutions are ready for immediate deployment across enterprise, industrial, and system integration projects.

About Versitron

Versitron provides fiber optic networking solutions and industrial communication technologies designed for enterprise, industrial, and government infrastructures. The company offers a wide range of industrial Ethernet switches, media converters, and networking equipment trusted by system integrators worldwide.