NFM Foundry: Pioneering Excellence in Non-Ferrous Casting

Cape Town, South Africa, 2026-04-14 — /EPR Network/ — Non Ferrous Metal Works (NFM) is proud to announce the continued growth and global recognition of its foundry operations, delivering world-class non-ferrous castings to clients across multiple industries. The NFM Foundry has a long history in metallurgy and has developed from its beginnings as a lead smelter into a cutting-edge casting plant known for its excellence, accuracy, and inventiveness.

A dedication to excellence is at the core of NFM’s operations. Modern continuous induction furnaces installed at the foundry allow for the production of superior castings in a variety of non-ferrous alloys and billet sizes. With the help of this cutting-edge technology and the knowledge of its highly qualified staff, NFM can satisfy the most demanding demands of contemporary production.

The NFM Foundry excels in producing precisely manufactured billets and other cast forms that are customised to meet the unique requirements of their clients. NFM works closely with clients to guarantee that every casting completely complies with their specifications, whether it entails high-volume bulk manufacturing or intricate, sophisticated designs.

The NFM Foundry’s ISO 9001:2015 certification of every activity highlights the company’s dedication to process excellence and quality management. Every step of the production process, from alloy selection to final casting, incorporates strict quality control procedures to guarantee that every product achieves exceptional performance and durability.

Copper, brass, and bronze are just a few of the many non-ferrous metals that NFM can handle. These materials are meticulously processed to satisfy the exacting requirements of numerous industries, including engineering, automotive, marine, and construction. NFM is a top partner for companies looking for dependable, superior castings because of the foundry’s capacity to handle a variety of alloys and unique demands.

In the future, NFM is still dedicated to developing its technological prowess and broadening its worldwide presence. The foundry strives to establish new standards for excellence in the non-ferrous casting sector by consistently improving its procedures and making investments in both personnel and equipment.

The NFM Foundry provides unparalleled experience and quality assurance for companies looking for accuracy, dependability, and professional cooperation in non-ferrous metal castings. To learn more about the Foundry, visit their website at https://nfm.co.za/

About Non-Ferrous Metal Works:

Non-Ferrous Metal Works is a leading provider of non-ferrous castings, with decades of experience in metallurgy and casting. The company specialises in copper, brass, and bronze castings, offering precision-engineered billets and customised cast forms. All operations are ISO 9001:2015 certified, reflecting NFM’s commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.