Aziro and Databricks Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI and Data Analytics Innovation

Chennai, India, 2026-04-14 — /EPR Network/ — Aziro, an AI-native Product Engineering Company, announced a strategic partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI Company, to help enterprises modernize data platforms and operationalize AI at scale. The partnership unifies Aziro’s AI-native Engineering with the Databricks platform, enabling organizations to bring all their data, analytics, and AI into one governed ecosystem.

The collaboration strengthens how enterprises apply AI to their data while ensuring privacy, governance, and full control. With Databricks’ ability to democratize insights through natural language and reduce cost by unifying data, governance, and AI workflows, companies gain a significant competitive advantage. Aziro enhances this foundation with its AI-first engineering capabilities, reusable ML accelerators, and deep modernization expertise across industries.

Through this partnership, enterprises can transition to the Databricks platform for end-to-end data modernization, establish future-ready data strategies, streamline architectural migrations, and build predictive and generative AI applications with speed and reliability. Together, the two companies will help organizations unlock measurable business outcomes driven by an intelligent, unified data backbone.

Impact on Customers and the Industry

Customers gain a unified data and AI operating layer powered by the Databricks platform and accelerated by Aziro’s AI-native engineering, allowing them to reduce infrastructure costs, shorten ML deployment timelines, and improve decision intelligence across the business. Industries such as ISVs, financial services, retail, and logistics benefit from faster fraud detection, hyper-personalized customer intelligence, real-time supply chain insights, and production-grade generative AI applications.

“At Aziro, we believe that strong data and AI foundations will define the next decade of enterprise innovation. Our partnership with Databricks brings engineering strength, data intelligence, and scalable AI together so companies can move from fragmented analytics to real-time, AI-powered decision systems,” said Sanjay Sehgal, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Aziro.

The partnership will focus on:

1. Lakehouse Modernization: Modernizing enterprise estates by moving customers to the Databricks Lakehouse, unifying batch and streaming data for faster analytics and AI workloads.

2. Data Architecture Strategy: Accelerating strategy development with architectural assessments and migration roadmaps to eliminate technical debt and create scalable, governed data foundations.

3. AI Application Engineering: Building predictive and generative AI applications using Databricks data-centric approach, improving model accuracy and speeding deployment cycles.

4. MLOps Enablement: Strengthening teams through Databricks certifications and MLOps practices, enabling CI/CD pipelines, automated monitoring, and production-ready model governance.

5. Industry AI Accelerators: Co-creating industry accelerators for customer intelligence, fraud detection, supply chain visibility, and observability to reduce time-to-market for analytics.

6. GTM Expansion: Driving joint go-to-market initiatives with Aziro and Databricks to expand adoption across high-growth industries.

This roadmap is designed not just to amplify immediate wins, but to ensure enterprises gain a sustainable, future-ready foundation for digital assurance.

About Aziro

Aziro (formerly MSys Technologies and pronounced as “Ah-zee-roh”) is an AI-native product engineering company driving innovation-led tech transformation for global enterprises, high-growth ISVs, and AI-first pioneers. We empower organizations to modernize platforms, automate intelligently, and harness AI-driven insights, accelerating innovation, unlocking new revenue streams, and ensuring they lead in an AI-first world.