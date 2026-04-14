Texas, USA, 2026-04-14 — /EPR Network/ — Starting a trucking business in Texas offers strong income potential, but obtaining the proper authority is essential before operating. Whether you plan to haul loads within Texas or across state lines, understanding DOT and MC requirements is the first step to success.

Trucking authority depends on your operation type. For interstate trucking, you must obtain a USDOT number and Motor Carrier (MC) authority from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Complete Texas DOT & MC Authority Guide for Starting a Trucking Business in Texas

Starting a trucking business in Texas offers strong income potential, but obtaining the proper authority is essential before operating. Whether you plan to haul loads within Texas or across state lines, understanding DOT and MC requirements is the first step to success.

Trucking authority depends on your operation type. For interstate trucking, you must obtain a USDOT number and Motor Carrier (MC) authority from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. If you operate only within Texas, you’ll need a Texas DOT number issued by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

To get started, register your business as an LLC, corporation, or sole proprietorship and obtain an EIN. Then apply for your USDOT number, which is required for safety tracking. Interstate carriers must also file for MC authority and submit a BOC-3 form to designate process agents.

Insurance is mandatory, and your policy must be filed before your authority becomes active. Additionally, interstate carriers must complete Unified Carrier Registration (UCR). If you plan to operate across multiple states, you will also need IFTA and IRP for fuel tax reporting and apportioned plates.

The approval process typically takes 2–4 weeks. To avoid delays and ensure compliance, many trucking companies choose professional permit services.

Get started today: https://www.texastruckpermits.com/

📞 (832) 787-2111 | 📧 info@texastruckpermits.com

📍 3515 Manitou Dr, Houston, TX

With the right setup, you can launch your trucking business smoothly and start earning faster.