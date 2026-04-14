Shreekant Patil Empowers Students at E-Verse 2K26 GESCOE Nashik

Nashik, India, 2026-04-14 — /EPR Network/ — Renowned serial entrepreneur, Committee Chairman of MACCIA and NIMA, and Startup India Mentor, CEng. Shreekant Patil was felicitated by Dr. S.S. Sane, Principal, and Dr. Santosh Agnihotri, Vice Principal of Gokhale Education Society’s R. H. Sapat College of Engineering, Management Studies and Research (GESCOE) during the E-Verse 2026 event held at Sharman Gurudakshina Hall, Nashik.

The event, which took place on 10th and 11th April 2026, brought together more than 200 students, where CEng. Shreekant Patil, a prominent industry expert, delivered an inspiring keynote address. His session covered key topics such as the Government of India’s Startup India initiative, seed funding sources, the importance of entrepreneurship, and the steps involved in obtaining a DPIIT certificate and company formation.

Shreekant Patil’s deep expertise and engaging presentation motivated the students to explore entrepreneurship as a viable career path. His emphasis on how to tap into resources for startup funding and the importance of certifications resonated deeply with the audience, providing them with practical knowledge on building successful ventures during E-Verse 2K26 event.

In addition to his impactful speech, Shreekant Patil has been instrumental in strengthening the startup ecosystem in Nashik and in various college campuses over the years. As a leader in the local entrepreneurial community, he has worked closely with industry associations like NISIC, NIMA and MACCIA, where he serves as the committee chairman. Through his efforts, he has supported and guided numerous startups, creating a fertile ground for innovation and growth in the region.

Shreekant Patil’s association with various government and non-governmental organizations has been pivotal in driving entrepreneurship initiatives, providing mentorship, and bridging gaps for aspiring entrepreneurs.