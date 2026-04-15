10 Reasons Why #HISA 2026 Is a ‘Must-Attend’ Healthcare Event

Cape Town, South Africa, 2026-04-15 — /EPR Network/ — Over the past decade, HISA has become the continent’s leading platform for reimagining healthcare through technology, policy, and collaboration.

This flagship event brings together healthcare leaders, tech innovators, policymakers, and investors to reimagine the future of healthcare on the continent.

Here are 10 compelling reasons why you should be there:

Direct Access to Decision- Makers: Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CMOs, government officials, hospital administrators, and senior policymakers from across Africa. This is a rare opportunity to engage face-to-face with key influencers and buyers. #HISA2026 will address the many healthcare challenges that still exist in Africa. Through focused tracks, workshops and discussion streams, discover how investing in digital transformation over the coming years can allow you to not only stay ahead of the industry but also to thrive. Insightful Keynotes & Panels: Gain exclusive insights from thought leaders on the latest trends in AI, IoT, robotics, and digital health. This year’s theme, “Connected Care, Smarter Systems: Building a Digitally Resilient African Health Ecosystem,” reflects the event’s focus on accelerating the adoption of technology to improve healthcare delivery, efficiency, and patient outcomes. Real-World Case Studies: Gain practical insights from hospitals, governments, and innovators who are already implementing digital transformation strategies across Africa. Explore Emerging Technologies: Workshop: Building Digital Resilience in Healthcare Systems. Exclusive to #HISA2026 attendees. Get hands-on exposure to the latest in wearable tech, blockchain for health records, and remote monitoring tools designed to improve patient outcomes. Understand how evolving regulations, funding strategies, and public-private partnerships are enabling digital transformation in the healthcare sector. Networking with Key Decision-Makers: Learn about funding and partnership opportunities for healthcare innovation projects. Meet and connect with policymakers, healthcare leaders, CIOs, and innovators. Exclusive Exhibitions: See startups and established tech firms demo their cutting-edge technologies live at #HISA2026. For startups and tech companies, HISA offers a powerful platform to demo products, pitch to investors, and gain visibility in front of Africa’s top healthcare stakeholders Actionable Takeaways: Walk away with tools, strategies, and connections to accelerate your impact in healthcare innovation.

10. This is the 11th anniversary edition, making it a milestone event that reflects on a decade of healthcare innovation in Africa while charting the next decade.

Whether you’re a clinician, policymaker, entrepreneur, or technologist, your voice matters. This is more than a conference; it’s a movement toward smarter, more connected, and more inclusive healthcare systems.

Join #HISA2026.