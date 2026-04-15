GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Major Depressive Disorder Management Program.

Helena, Montana, 2026-04-15 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation’s leading integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients nationwide, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Management Program, a dedicated virtual care service designed to address the full spectrum of depressive symptoms through evidence-based stepped-care protocols, structured psychotherapy, medication management, and remote symptom monitoring. Delivered by a multidisciplinary network of psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, psychologists, and licensed clinical social workers, this program brings expert, guideline-aligned depression care directly to patients nationwide.

Major Depressive Disorder is one of the most prevalent mental health conditions in the United States, affecting approximately 5% of adults globally and representing a leading cause of disability worldwide. MDD is characterized by persistent low mood or loss of interest in activities, along with physical and cognitive symptoms that last for at least two weeks and cause significant distress or impairment in psychosocial or occupational functioning. Despite the availability of effective treatments, the majority of individuals with MDD never receive evidence-based care due to provider shortages, long wait times, geographic barriers, and the persistent stigma surrounding mental health treatment. GoTo Telemed’s program directly confronts these barriers by delivering expert, confidential depression care through secure virtual consultations.

“The impact of major depression extends far beyond the individual—it affects families, careers, and entire communities,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Yet millions of Americans struggle in silence, unable to access the evidence-based treatments that could transform their lives. Our MDD Management Program operationalizes the latest clinical guidelines from the American College of Physicians and the American Psychiatric Association, delivering stepped-care protocols that match treatment intensity to symptom severity. Through structured psychotherapy, medication management, and remote symptom tracking using validated instruments like the PHQ-9, we provide continuous, personalized care that adapts as patients improve—all through the privacy and convenience of telehealth.”

Clinical Guidelines and Stepped-Care Framework

The program is grounded in the latest evidence from the American College of Physicians’ living clinical guideline for the acute phase of MDD, with the most recent update alert (Alert 4) published online in March 2026. The guideline provides evidence-based recommendations for both nonpharmacologic and pharmacologic treatments of adult patients with major depressive disorder. The American Psychiatric Association supports a stepped-care model, which means treatment is adjusted based on the severity of symptoms and patient preferences.

Treatment Level Patient Profile Recommended Interventions

Mild to Moderate Depression PHQ-9 score 5-14; functional impairment but able to engage in daily activities Evidence-based psychotherapy (CBT, IPT); lifestyle modifications; active symptom monitoring

Moderate to Severe Depression PHQ-9 score 15-19; significant functional impairment Combination of psychotherapy and pharmacotherapy (SSRIs as first-line); structured follow-up

Severe Depression PHQ-9 score 20+; marked impairment with possible suicidal ideation High-intensity CBT or IPT (12+ sessions); medication management; crisis intervention resources

Treatment-Resistant Depression Inadequate response to two or more adequate trials of antidepressants Psychiatric consultation for alternative agents; augmentation strategies; specialty referral

Evidence-Based Psychotherapy

Clinical practice guidelines emphasize that psychoeducation, psychological therapy, and lifestyle modifications are recommended as foundational interventions that should be implemented from the outset for functional recovery from MDD, while antidepressant medications remain the mainstay pharmacological treatment for alleviating acute depressive symptoms. The program offers both evidence-based modalities:

Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT): CBT is a well-established, effective treatment for MDD. The program delivers structured CBT through secure video sessions, helping patients identify and modify negative thought patterns and behaviors that perpetuate depression. Research demonstrates that internet-based CBT (iCBT) has a small to medium effect strength for depression, comparable to face-to-face therapy. Guided and blended care approaches—combining digital tools with clinician support—provide advantages for both evidence and care delivery.

Interpersonal Therapy (IPT): IPT focuses on resolving interpersonal problems and role transitions that contribute to depressive symptoms. It is particularly effective for depression triggered by life events, grief, or relationship conflicts.

Digital CBT and Self-Management Tools: For patients without access to traditional psychotherapy, digital CBT self-management programs integrated into routine psychiatric telehealth appointments can be effective in improving individual client outcomes. A pilot project implementing digital CBT in rural psychiatric advanced practice nurse telehealth appointments found that 50% of participants reported clinically significant improvement in MDD symptoms over 6 weeks.

Family Psychoeducation (FPE): Recognizing that the impact of MDD extends beyond the person experiencing depressive symptoms, the program includes structured family psychoeducation sessions. FPE is a structured psychosocial intervention that helps individuals and their families gain knowledge and skills to manage illness and work collaboratively with healthcare professionals for better overall outcomes. Family involvement in psychoeducation empowers families with understanding and skills on how to support the recovery of their loved ones with a mental illness, as well as helps in addressing misconceptions about mental illness within families. Research indicates that psychoeducation as an adjunct to antidepressant treatment improves clinical and psychosocial outcomes for patients with MDD compared to control groups.

Pharmacologic Management

For patients with moderate-to-severe depression, antidepressant medications are recommended as first-line treatment:

Medication Class Examples Considerations

SSRIs (First-Line) Fluoxetine, sertraline, escitalopram, paroxetine, citalopram Generally well-tolerated; first-line for most patients; monitor for side effects and suicidality

SNRIs Venlafaxine, duloxetine Consider for patients with comorbid pain conditions or inadequate SSRI response

Atypical Antidepressants Bupropion, mirtazapine Bupropion has lower sexual side effects; mirtazapine may help with insomnia and appetite

Serotonin Modulators Vilazodone, vortioxetine Newer agents with potentially favorable side effect profiles

Clinical practice guidelines recommend a personalized approach to care, considering factors such as the patient’s age, developmental stage, coexisting conditions, and personal values when developing treatment plans. Ongoing monitoring is essential, especially for treatment response, potential side effects, and suicide risk.

Remote Symptom Monitoring: The PHQ-9 Protocol

A cornerstone of the MDD Management Program is the systematic use of the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), a validated nine-item instrument that assesses the frequency and severity of depressive symptoms over the preceding two weeks. The PHQ-9 is the standard tool for depression screening and monitoring in both primary care and mental health settings.

PHQ-9 Score Range Depression Severity Recommended Action

0-4 Minimal or no depression Continue monitoring; lifestyle support

5-9 Mild depression Psychotherapy; active monitoring

10-14 Moderate depression Psychotherapy; consider medication; reassess in 4 weeks

15-19 Moderately severe depression Combination therapy; medication management; frequent follow-up

20-27 Severe depression Intensive treatment; consider psychiatric consultation; monitor for suicidality

Patients complete the PHQ-9 at each virtual visit, with scores automatically tracked over time to provide an objective measure of treatment response. Research demonstrates that use of a remote mental health program with digital tools, including PHQ-9 monitoring, is associated with significant clinical improvement in anxiety and depression. Providers receive automated alerts for concerning score increases or lack of improvement, enabling timely treatment adjustments.

Technology-Enhanced Care Delivery

The MDD Management Program leverages GoTo Telemed’s integrated digital health platform to support continuous, personalized care:

Structured Psychotherapy Protocols: Evidence-based CBT and IPT delivered through secure video sessions, with between-session assignments and skill-building exercises accessible through the patient portal

Digital CBT Tools: Access to interactive CBT modules for between-session practice, including thought records, behavioral activation tracking, and mood monitoring

Automated PHQ-9 Administration: Patients complete the PHQ-9 before each visit through the patient portal, with scores integrated into the electronic health record for longitudinal tracking and clinical decision support

Medication Adherence Monitoring: Automated reminders for antidepressant medications; tracking of refill patterns and self-reported adherence

Crisis Resources Integration: Prominent display of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline within the patient portal; providers can initiate warm handoffs to crisis services when indicated

Secure Messaging: Direct communication between patients and their care team for medication questions, side effect reporting, and reinforcement between scheduled visits

Evidence for Telehealth-Delivered Depression Care

The program is supported by growing evidence demonstrating the effectiveness of telehealth for depression management:

Telephone-Based Care: A telephone-based health program for people with depressive and anxiety disorders demonstrated significant reductions in depression scores (Cohen’s d = 0.54), anxiety scores (d = 0.49), and overall psychological distress (d = 0.56) over five months, with medium to large effect sizes and improvement increasing with baseline symptom severity.

Digital CBT in Rural Populations: Implementation of digital CBT self-management programs in routine psychiatric advanced practice nurse telehealth appointments in rural areas demonstrated clinically significant improvement in MDD symptoms in 50% of participants over 6 weeks.

Stepped-Care Telehealth: A feasibility study of stepped-care telehealth intervention for patients with moderate-to-severe depressive symptoms found that high-intensity intervention (12 weekly therapy sessions) was associated with better outcomes for fatigue, distress, and quality of life. Retention rates were strong, exceeding 75% adherence.

Group Telehealth Interventions: A pilot study of a brief group telehealth intervention for emotional disorders found that 89% of patients engaged in treatment, with medium-to-large effect sizes maintained at three-month follow-up. The briefest version of group Unified Protocol tested to date, it consisted of five 60-minute classes emphasizing experiential skills-based learning.

Nurse-Led Telehealth Interventions: Nurse-led telehealth interventions serve as a strategic model of care to improve mental health service delivery and enhance patient outcomes for individuals with MDD. A protocol for co-designing nurse-led telehealth family psychoeducation for MDD is currently being evaluated for feasibility, comprising three biweekly FPE sessions and a six-week follow-up.

Integration Within GoTo Telemed’s Comprehensive Behavioral Health Ecosystem

The MDD Management Program operates as a fully integrated component of GoTo Telemed’s unified behavioral health platform:

Unified Health Record: All PHQ-9 scores, therapy notes, medication records, and patient-reported data are incorporated into the patient’s lifetime electronic health record, accessible to all authorized providers

Seamless Care Coordination: Warm handoffs to psychiatrists for medication management, to crisis services for acute concerns, and to primary care for integrated medical-mental health management

Prescribing and Pharmacy Integration: Electronic prescriptions for antidepressants with real-time formulary benefit tools; automated medication refill management

Patient Portal and Mobile Access: Patients access their PHQ-9 scores, therapy homework, educational resources, and secure messaging through GoTo Telemed’s patient portal

Crisis Resource Integration: The platform prominently displays the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, with direct access to crisis-trained Nurse Practitioners for acute mental health emergencies

Addressing Critical Gaps in Depression Care

The MDD Management Program directly confronts persistent barriers to effective depression treatment:

Provider Shortages: There is a pressing need to scale up access to evidence-based mental health treatment. Offering telehealth-based treatments can efficiently increase access to care, as patient barriers such as limited time, transportation, stigma, and difficulty navigating care options, as well as system barriers such as wait times due to capacity limitations, contribute to low engagement.

Geographic Access Disparities: Many individuals with MDD in rural areas of the United States do not have access to psychotherapy. Telehealth eliminates geographic barriers, connecting patients with expert providers regardless of location.

Treatment Gap: Despite the availability of evidence-based interventions, the majority (70%) of individuals with mental health conditions will never receive treatment.

Stigma Reduction: Stigma remains a significant barrier to seeking mental health care. Virtual consultations from home offer enhanced privacy, reducing the fear of judgment and increasing treatment engagement.

Comorbidity Management: Many patients present with multiple comorbidities. For example, 98% of veterans initiating depression treatment screened positive for a comorbid concern (e.g., generalized anxiety disorder, posttraumatic stress disorder), including 50% with four or more comorbidities. The program’s transdiagnostic approach addresses the full range of emotional concerns.

Early Intervention and Relapse Prevention: Timely recognition and appropriate, evidence-based treatment are key to improving outcomes and reducing the risk of relapse.

Availability and Partnerships

GoTo Telemed’s Major Depressive Disorder Management Program is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform. Patients may enroll directly or be referred by their primary care provider, employer assistance program, or community organization.

Psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, psychologists, and licensed clinical social workers interested in joining GoTo Telemed’s provider network are invited to apply through the company’s credentialing portal.

GoTo Telemed is actively forming strategic partnerships with:

Primary care practices and community health centers

Employee assistance programs and employer wellness initiatives

Health plans and Medicare Advantage organizations

College and university counseling centers

Veteran service organizations and military family support programs

Community mental health centers and crisis response services

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660