HDTV Supply Expands AV Distribution with 1080P AV over IP Matrix Switchers at Only $150

Los Angeles, CA, 2026-04-15 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading supplier of advanced AV solutions, showcases its 1080P AV over IP matrix switchers designed to distribute high-definition video over standard network infrastructure with flexibility and scalability.

These AV over IP systems are built to simplify video distribution across multiple displays and locations, making them ideal for applications such as sports bars, digital signage, corporate offices, campuses, and control rooms.

Key Product Highlights

Distributes 1080P HDMI video over IP networks using standard Ethernet infrastructure

Scalable architecture allowing easy expansion from small to large systems

Supports multiple sources and displays with flexible routing

Enables long-distance transmission without signal degradation

Centralized control and switching over the network

Reduces cabling complexity compared to traditional matrix systems

Ideal for multi-screen and multi-location AV environments

Designed for commercial AV, broadcasting, and enterprise applications

These AV over IP matrix switchers provide a reliable and flexible way to manage and distribute video content across multiple endpoints with ease.

A spokesperson from HDTV Supply highlighted the additional value included with every product and solution:

Quick-Start Video: Functional overview and installation walkthrough.

In-Depth Audio Review: 5-minute podcast covering key benefits and buying factors.

Expert Support Package: Access to experts for planning and implementatio

These value-added resources help customers confidently implement and operate their AV distribution systems.

The spokesperson answered these questions:

Q1: What is an AV over IP matrix switcher?

It is a system that distributes audio and video signals over a network, allowing flexible routing between multiple sources and displays.

Q2: What resolution do these systems support?

These solutions support full HD 1080P video for high-quality display output.

Q3: Where can AV over IP matrix systems be used?

They are ideal for sports bars, corporate offices, digital signage networks, campuses, and control rooms.

Q4: What are the benefits over traditional matrix switchers?

They offer greater scalability, longer transmission distances, and reduced cabling complexity using standard network infrastructure.

Q5: Can the system be expanded easily?

Yes, AV over IP systems are highly scalable and can be expanded by adding more encoders and decoders to the network.

Q6: What support does HDTV Supply provide?

Customers receive a product video, a 5-minute podcast, and access to expert technical support.

Discover scalable AV distribution, explore system features, and buy now: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/1080p-av-over-ip-matrix-switchers.html



About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is a leading provider of top-quality audiovisual solutions for residential and commercial applications. With an extensive product range and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. From matrix switchers and extenders to converters and splitters, HDTV Supply offers innovative AV solutions that cater to various requirements.