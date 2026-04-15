SPEXA 2026: Bringing Global Space Leaders Together to Unlock New Business Horizons

TOKYO, Japan, 2026-04-15 — /EPR Network/ — The international space community will come together once again for SPEXA 2026, taking place May 27–29, 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight. This year’s edition marks a major milestone for the event, as it expands to 1.5 times the size of last year and welcomes more than 250 exhibitors from around the world, making it one of Asia’s largest space industry shows. The growth reflects the accelerating momentum of commercial space development and the increasing demand for a platform where leaders can explore new technologies, partnerships, and commercial pathways.

Highlighting the Expanding Commercial Space Market

As the global space industry continues to shift toward commercial activity, SPEXA 2026 aims to provide a central venue for companies, government officials, engineers, researchers, and investors to exchange insights and discover opportunities. The exhibition will spotlight the commercial use of satellite data, advances in space infrastructure, new frontiers in space manufacturing, and emerging advanced space services—all areas driving today’s most dynamic market growth.

This year’s show underscores how deeply interconnected space technology has become with a broader range of industries. With strong national support for space‑related innovation, Japan is seeing increased participation from companies in electronics, energy, manufacturing, and materials, each bringing expertise that complements the needs of the evolving global space ecosystem.

More Than 100 Technologies on Display

A defining feature of SPEXA 2026 is its role as a global business hub. Visitors will have direct access to decision‑makers and specialists responsible for cutting‑edge developments in both commercial and governmental space programs.

More than 100 technologies will be showcased, including rocket systems, sensors, and communication technologies. From hands‑on demonstrations to technical presentations, attendees will experience firsthand the solutions that are shaping the next era of the space economy.

Aside from having a closer look at these technologies, visitors can dive into international networking, business matching, and technical exchange. Simultaneous English interpretation will also be provided for all professional conference sessions. A Dedicated International Visitor Lounge is available to provide a convenient space for meetings, work sessions, and collaboration throughout the event. Plus, international visitors enjoy the exclusive privilege of being among the first invited to the Day 1 Networking Party (limited capacity).

Guided by Industry and Government Leadership

SPEXA 2026 benefits from strong alignment with Japan’s national space priorities. The exhibition is supported by the country’s ongoing commitment to advancing space development as a strategic sector and to strengthening the industrial capabilities that sustain it. Japan’s National Space Policy Secretariat and other related government bodies continue to highlight the importance of expanding commercial space activity and fostering new forms of public‑private collaboration.

The event also draws on the expertise of a distinguished advisory committee featuring leaders from JAXA, former astronauts, and executives from companies such as ispace, Axelspace, Astroscale, IHI Aerospace, Interstellar Technologies, and others. Their involvement ensures that SPEXA’s conference sessions, exhibition content, and networking programs reflect the latest trends and challenges facing the industry.

An Invitation to Professionals Worldwide

SPEXA 2026 serves as an ideal gateway for businesses seeking reliable Japanese subsystems, components, materials, and core technologies. It offers direct access to companies known for precision engineering, advanced processing methods, and long‑term supply chain reliability. The event also presents valuable opportunities for those looking to collaborate with Japanese government organizations or expand into Japan’s growing space ecosystem.

Whether attendees aim to explore new commercial applications, evaluate emerging technologies, or connect with global partners, SPEXA 2026 provides a comprehensive view of the opportunities shaping the next decade of the space economy.

SPEXA invites business leaders, engineers, investors, and innovators from around the world to participate in this year’s expanded exhibition and discover new pathways for growth, innovation, and collaboration in the global space industry.

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