Centre hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal (CHUM) Sets Benchmark as First IASIOS Accredited Centre in Canada!

VIENNA, Austria, 2026-04-16 — /EPR Network/ — Centre hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal (CHUM) becomes the first IASIOS Accredited Centre in Canada, marking a significant milestone in the global advancement of interventional oncology standards. IASIOS is the only international accreditation system dedicated to interventional oncology worldwide, providing a structured framework to ensure safe, effective, and standardised patient care.

The International Accreditation System for Interventional Oncology Services (IASIOS) continues its global expansion with a major milestone in North America. Centre hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal (CHUM) has officially achieved IASIOS accreditation, becoming the first centre in Canada to reach this level of recognition.

This achievement reflects CHUM’s strong commitment to delivering high-quality, standardised, and patient-centred interventional oncology (IO) care. Interventional oncology offers minimally invasive, image-guided treatments that complement surgery, systemic therapies, and radiation, contributing to more precise and personalised cancer care. As one of Canada’s leading academic institutions, CHUM plays a key role in advancing multidisciplinary cancer treatment, and its accreditation marks an important step in aligning its IO services with internationally recognised best practices.

IASIOS was established to support the development and standardisation of IO services worldwide, ensuring safe, effective, and consistent care across the entire patient pathway. By achieving IASIOS accreditation, CHUM has demonstrated full compliance with the rigorous international standards defined in the CIRSE Standards of Quality Assurance in Interventional Oncology. These standards provide a comprehensive framework covering staff and facilities, treatment planning and delivery, and safety and quality, ensuring optimal patient outcomes.

This milestone not only represents an institutional achievement but also sets a benchmark for interventional oncology services across Canada. As the first IASIOS Accredited Centre in the country, CHUM paves the way for other institutions to follow, supporting the broader adoption of structured, high-quality IO care.

Ricardo Holderbaum Do Amaral, Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Radiology, Radiation Oncology and Nuclear Medicine, Faculty of Medicine at University of Montreal and Interventional Radiologist at CHUM, is leading the accreditation process, supporting the centre’s efforts to further develop and standardise its IO pathway.

“This accreditation reflects the rigorous work of our teams and our ongoing commitment to delivering excellence in care. In interventional oncology, our vision is clear: to provide treatments that are increasingly precise, safe, and tailored to the population we serve. At CHUM, we place patients at the heart of every decision, relying on innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and continuous improvement to sustainably enhance cancer care.” said Dr. Ricardo Amaral, Interventional Radiologist at CHUM.

IASIOS’s continued growth reflects its global impact, with centres across Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East working together to advance interventional oncology. Through accreditation and membership, IASIOS fosters a collaborative international community focused on continuous improvement, education, and the promotion of IO as an essential component of modern cancer care.

About Centre hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal (CHUM)

Centre hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal (CHUM) is an innovative hospital serving the population of Quebec. It provides patients with the highest quality specialized and superspecialized care and services. Through its unique expertise and innovations, it contributes to improving the health of the adult population. As a teaching hospital affiliated with the Université de Montréal, the CHUM has a mission that includes care delivery, research, education, health promotion, as well as the evaluation of healthcare technologies and intervention methods, with the goal of continuously improving the quality of care and the health of the population. For more information, visit https://www.chumontreal.qc.ca.

About IASIOS

The International Accreditation System for Interventional Oncology Services (IASIOS) is the first accreditation system designed for medical facilities operating in interventional oncology and aspiring for formal recognition. IASIOS provides a structured framework to standardise the entire patient pathway and ensure safe, efficient, and high-quality care. In addition to accreditation, IASIOS offers a global membership programme that connects interventional oncology professionals, supports continuous development, and promotes best practices worldwide. For more information, visit www.iasios.org

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Media Contact:

Mardis Karlsdottir, COO of IASIOS

Email: office@iasios.org

Phone: +43 1 904 2003 57

Ellen Caracas

Media Relations Manager

438-346-0755

ellen.caracas.chum@ssss.gouv.qc.ca