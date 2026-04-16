Emeritus and ISB Executive Education Redefine Product Management Learning in India

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-16 — /EPR Network/ — As organizations navigate rapid digital transformation, the demand for skilled product managers who can lead product strategy, drive customer-centric innovation, and manage the full product lifecycle has reached an all-time high. Enterprises and professionals alike are seeking structured, credible learning pathways that go beyond traditional management education.

Emeritus, in collaboration with the Indian School of Business (ISB) Executive Education, offers a structured online product management course in India designed to equip working professionals with the frameworks, tools, and strategic mindset required to thrive in product-led organizations. The programme bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, preparing participants to lead high-impact product initiatives from ideation to launch.

Building a Strong Product Development Foundation

Modern product managers are expected to own the entire product journey — from identifying customer needs to shaping go-to-market strategies. The ISB Executive Education product management course in India covers foundational concepts including product lifecycle management, design thinking, customer behavior analysis, and brand strategy.

Participants learn how to create superior customer value, align product strategy with business goals, and apply proven frameworks for product concept development. This foundation prepares professionals to make confident, data-backed product decisions in competitive market environments.

Mastering Product Strategy and Roadmapping

A well-defined product roadmap is essential for aligning cross-functional teams and stakeholders around a shared product vision. The programme provides comprehensive training in product roadmapping, competition analysis, and growth strategy development.

Learners gain hands-on exposure to techniques like A/B testing, prototyping, and product positioning — skills that directly support the ability to prioritize features, manage stakeholder expectations, and drive measurable business outcomes. This product management course in India is designed to make participants effective at translating vision into execution.

Integrating AI and Emerging Technologies in Product Management

The rise of artificial intelligence is reshaping how products are conceived, built, and scaled. The ISB programme includes dedicated modules on AI and Generative AI in product management, making it a relevant AI product manager course for professionals who want to stay ahead of industry trends.

Participants explore how to leverage AI-driven insights for product decisions, integrate emerging technologies into product workflows, and build product-led growth strategies that are future-ready. This focus on AI makes the programme particularly valuable for tech professionals transitioning into or advancing within product management roles.

Enabling Career Advancement Through Practical Learning

Structured learning that mirrors real-world challenges produces professionals who are ready to contribute from day one. The ISB Executive Education programme delivers learning through live masterclasses, recorded sessions by leading product managers, hands-on projects, and access to essential product management tools.

Participants benefit from expert faculty including Dr. Rajendra Srivastava, Prof. Siddharth Singh, and Prof. Manish Gangwar, alongside access to Emeritus Career Services. The AI product manager course component further strengthens career readiness for roles across technology, e-commerce, SaaS, and digital-first organizations.

Delivering Flexible, Certification-Backed Learning

Working professionals require programmes that fit around their existing responsibilities. The ISB product management programme is delivered over 16 weeks in an online format, requiring only 2–4 hours per week — making it accessible to mid-level managers, senior professionals, and entrepreneurs without career disruption.

Upon successful completion with a minimum score of 70%, participants receive an ISB Executive Education certificate and earn ISB alumni status — credentials that carry significant weight with employers across India and globally. This product management course in India offers a flexible fee structure with EMI options available over 9 or 24 months.

A Comprehensive Approach to Product Management Education

Emeritus and ISB Executive Education have structured a programme where product strategy, customer insight, AI integration, roadmapping, and career development operate together as a cohesive learning experience. This approach supports professionals in building the complete skill set required to lead product functions at scale.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. It collaborates with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus’ short courses, degree programmes, professional certificates, and senior executive programmes have educated more than 500,000 individuals across 80 countries.

Contact Information

Emeritus

303, Inzio Business Center, Cardinal Gracious Road

Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400099

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: https://emeritus.org/in/