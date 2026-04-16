Emeritus and ISB Executive Education Redefine Product Management Learning in India

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-16 — /EPR Network/ — The role of a product manager has evolved from a coordination function into a strategic leadership position. Organizations across technology, e-commerce, healthcare, and financial services are actively seeking professionals who can align product development with business outcomes, manage cross-functional teams, and leverage data and AI to build products that scale.

Emeritus, in partnership with the Indian School of Business (ISB) Executive Education, has established itself as a credible destination for professionals seeking a structured product management course in India. The programme is built for working professionals who want to move into product roles or accelerate their growth within product-led organizations.

Developing Customer-Centric Product Thinking

The foundation of great product management lies in deeply understanding the customer. The ISB Executive Education product management course in India trains professionals to apply design thinking principles, map customer journeys, and identify unmet needs that translate into meaningful product opportunities.

Participants develop the ability to evaluate market landscapes, define value propositions, and build products that solve real business problems. This customer-first mindset becomes the lens through which every product decision is made — from ideation to final delivery.

Sharpening Product Strategy and Prioritization Skills

Without a clear strategy, even the best product ideas fail to reach market. The programme equips learners with structured frameworks for product prioritization, competitive benchmarking, and go-to-market planning — essential skills for any professional enrolled in a product management course in India.

Participants learn how to build and communicate product roadmaps, make trade-off decisions under resource constraints, and align stakeholders across engineering, design, sales, and marketing. These skills directly translate into stronger product outcomes and faster time-to-market.

Building AI Fluency for the Next Generation of Product Leaders

Artificial intelligence is no longer optional in the product manager’s toolkit — it is a core competency. The ISB programme is structured as a forward-looking AI product manager course that trains participants to integrate Generative AI, machine learning insights, and automation thinking into product strategy and execution.

From using AI to analyze user feedback at scale to leveraging predictive models for feature prioritization, participants gain practical exposure to AI-powered product workflows. This prepares them for leadership roles in organizations where AI is embedded across the product development lifecycle.

Learning from Practitioners and Top-Tier Faculty

Credibility in a certification programme comes from who delivers the content. The ISB Executive Education programme is led by distinguished faculty including Dr. Rajendra Srivastava, Prof. Siddharth Singh, and Prof. Manish Gangwar — alongside live masterclasses from senior product managers working at leading technology companies.

This blend of academic rigor and practitioner insight ensures that every module in this product management course in India is grounded in current industry reality, giving participants knowledge they can apply immediately in their roles.

Offering a Flexible Path to ISB Certification

Earning a credential from ISB is a significant career milestone — and the programme is designed to make that achievement accessible. Delivered over 16 weeks with a commitment of just 2–4 hours per week, the online format allows professionals to learn without pausing their careers.

Participants who complete the programme with a minimum score of 70% receive an ISB Executive Education certificate along with ISB alumni status. The AI product manager course component adds further value for tech-focused professionals, with EMI-based fee options making enrollment financially accessible.

An Integrated Programme Built for Career Impact

Emeritus and ISB Executive Education have designed a learning experience where customer insight, product strategy, AI fluency, faculty expertise, and flexible delivery come together as one unified programme. The result is a product management course in India that equips professionals not just with knowledge — but with the confidence and credentials to lead product functions at scale.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. It collaborates with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus’ short courses, degree programmes, professional certificates, and senior executive programmes have educated more than 500,000 individuals across 80 countries.

Contact Information

Emeritus

303, Inzio Business Center, Cardinal Gracious Road

Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400099

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: https://emeritus.org/in/