Emeritus and ISB Executive Education Redefine Product Management Learning in India

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-16 — /EPR Network/ — Across industries, organizations are restructuring their product teams to compete in an increasingly digital and AI-driven marketplace. The pressure to launch faster, iterate smarter, and deliver measurable business value has made product management one of the most sought-after career disciplines in India and globally. Professionals who combine strategic thinking with technical fluency are in high demand — and the gap between available talent and industry need continues to widen.

Emeritus, in collaboration with the Indian School of Business (ISB) Executive Education, addresses this gap through a rigorous, practitioner-oriented product management course in India that prepares professionals to step into high-impact product roles with confidence, credibility, and a world-class certification.

Translating Business Goals Into Product Outcomes

Effective product managers do not just manage features — they drive business results. The ISB Executive Education product management course in India trains participants to connect product decisions directly to revenue growth, customer retention, and competitive positioning.

Through structured modules on product metrics, KPI frameworks, and outcome-driven roadmapping, learners develop the analytical discipline to measure what matters and make decisions that move the needle. This business-first perspective distinguishes strong product managers from those who focus purely on delivery.

Navigating the Full Product Lifecycle

From concept to launch to iteration, every stage of the product lifecycle demands a distinct set of skills. The programme provides a comprehensive walkthrough of the end-to-end product journey — covering ideation, market validation, MVP development, user testing, and post-launch growth strategies.

Participants in this product management course in India gain the ability to manage products across their entire lifespan — knowing when to invest, when to pivot, and when to sunset — enabling more informed and confident product leadership.

Preparing Product Leaders for an AI-First World

The integration of AI into product development is no longer a future consideration — it is a present-day reality. As a structured AI product manager course, the ISB programme dedicates focused learning to Generative AI applications, AI-assisted product discovery, and building intelligent product features that adapt to user behavior.

Participants learn how to evaluate AI tools critically, embed AI capabilities into product strategy, and lead teams that are building in an environment where machine intelligence is a core component of the product experience. This prepares them for the next generation of product leadership roles.

Strengthening Stakeholder Communication and Leadership

A product manager’s effectiveness is often measured by their ability to align diverse stakeholders around a common product vision. The ISB programme dedicates significant focus to leadership communication, cross-functional collaboration, and executive storytelling — skills that are rarely covered in technical product training.

Learners practice articulating product decisions to C-suite leaders, engineering teams, and external partners, building the soft skills that complement the technical depth of this product management course in India and make participants effective across every level of an organization.

Certifying Excellence With ISB’s Academic Authority

A certification is only as valuable as the institution behind it. ISB consistently ranks among the top business schools in Asia, and its Executive Education programmes carry significant recognition among employers in technology, consulting, BFSI, and consumer industries.

Participants who complete this AI product manager course with a minimum score of 70% receive an official ISB Executive Education certificate and gain ISB alumni status — credentials that open doors to senior product roles, higher compensation, and expanded professional networks.

A Programme Designed Around the Working Professional

Time is the scarcest resource for experienced professionals. The 16-week online programme requires only 2–4 hours per week, ensuring that participants can engage deeply with the curriculum without disrupting their professional or personal commitments.

With live masterclasses, recorded sessions, real-world projects, Emeritus Career Services support, and flexible EMI payment options, the product management course in India is built to deliver maximum career value with minimal disruption to daily life.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. It collaborates with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus’ short courses, degree programmes, professional certificates, and senior executive programmes have educated more than 500,000 individuals across 80 countries.

Contact Information

Emeritus

303, Inzio Business Center, Cardinal Gracious Road

Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400099

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: https://emeritus.org/in/