On-demand Insurance Market Outlook: CAGR Growth and Future Trends

On-demand insurance is reshaping how protection is designed, delivered, and consumed across digital ecosystems. Instead of committing to long-term, rigid policies, businesses and users are increasingly moving toward flexible coverage that activates only when risk is actually present. This shift is being driven by platform-based business models, real-time data availability, and rising expectations for instant, seamless digital services.

The global on-demand insurance market is experiencing strong expansion, supported by rising internet penetration and rapid smartphone adoption. As digital access improves, insurance is becoming more integrated into everyday platforms, making it easier for users to access coverage at the exact point of need rather than through traditional standalone purchases.

Shift Toward Embedded and Usage-Based Protection

One of the most defining changes in this space is the rise of embedded insurance and usage-based coverage models. Instead of being purchased separately, insurance is now increasingly integrated into digital journeys such as ride-hailing apps, travel bookings, e-commerce checkouts, and gig platforms. This reduces friction and allows coverage to be activated exactly at the point of need.

Data-driven underwriting is also transforming how risk is evaluated. With access to real-time behavioral inputs, insurers can adjust premiums and coverage dynamically. Telematics, IoT devices, and mobile tracking systems enable policies that respond to actual usage patterns, such as driving activity or task-based work cycles. This results in more precise pricing and better alignment between risk exposure and insurance cost.

A practical example of this innovation is the launch of SWITCH by Zuno General Insurance Limited under IRDAI’s Sandbox initiative in July 2022. It is one of the first comprehensive motor insurance solutions in India designed on an on-demand model. The product uses mobile telematics to detect vehicle movement and automatically activates coverage only when the vehicle is in use, eliminating manual intervention and making the process more seamless for customers.

Innovation, Competition, and Product Personalization

The on-demand insurance landscape is highly fragmented, with a mix of global and regional participants competing through product innovation, digital distribution, and strategic collaborations. Companies are increasingly investing in partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market positioning and expand their embedded insurance capabilities.

A key evolution within this competitive environment is the shift toward hyper-personalized insurance products. Instead of standardized annual policies, providers are developing modular coverage tailored to specific events, time frames, or user behaviors. Examples include travel insurance that covers adventure sports activities or short-term event cancellation protection for festivals and concerts. This allows insurers to serve niche demand segments more efficiently while improving customer relevance.

Another major development is the growing role of API-first platforms that enable insurance to be embedded directly into third-party ecosystems. This transformation is making insurance less of a standalone purchase and more of an integrated service layer within digital transactions.

Prominent on-demand insurance companies operating in this ecosystem include:

Slice Insurance Technologies Inc.

VSure.life

Xceedance, Inc.

SkyWatch Insurance Services, Inc.

Zuno General Insurance Limited

JaSure

Thimble

JAUNTIN

Cuvva

Snap-it Cover

These companies are actively expanding their capabilities through digital transformation initiatives, product innovation, and ecosystem partnerships to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Growth Opportunities and Structural Challenges

The expansion of on-demand insurance presents strong opportunities for digital platforms, insurers, and embedded finance providers. It enables improved customer acquisition through seamless integration, better conversion rates at points of transaction, and more efficient risk alignment through usage-based pricing models. It also opens up underpenetrated segments such as gig workers, short-term rentals, and event-based coverage needs.

However, there are also important on demand insurance pros and cons that need to be considered. On the positive side, on-demand models offer flexibility, real-time scalability, and improved pricing accuracy through data-driven underwriting. They also enhance customer convenience by eliminating long onboarding processes and unnecessary coverage costs.

On the challenging side, insurers must manage operational complexity related to real-time activation, regulatory variations across regions, and profitability concerns for ultra-short-duration policies. Additionally, the success of these models depends heavily on reliable data infrastructure, secure integrations, and accurate behavioral tracking.

Despite these challenges, the trajectory of the industry remains strongly growth-oriented, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 21.2% from 2023 through 2030. As digital ecosystems mature and embedded financial services become standard, on-demand insurance is steadily moving from an innovative concept to a core component of modern insurance distribution.