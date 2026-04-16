Over-the-Air Testing Market Evolution in Automotive Connectivity

Over-the-Air Testing has become a critical backbone of modern wireless validation as connectivity expands across industries such as telecommunications, automotive, IoT, and private enterprise networks. With the rapid evolution of wireless standards and the shift toward software-defined systems, organizations are increasingly relying on advanced OTA testing services to ensure performance, compliance, and real-world reliability before product deployment.

The global Over-the-Air testing market continues to show strong momentum. It was estimated at USD 2.68 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.06 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is being fueled by multiple converging factors, including the rapid rollout of 5G infrastructure, rising adoption of connected devices, and continuous advancements in wireless communication technologies. As devices become more complex and multi-band capable, traditional lab-based testing is no longer sufficient, increasing the demand for advanced OTA testing solutions that replicate real-world wireless environments.

Expanding Role of OTA Testing in Next-Gen Connectivity

Over-the-Air Testing is a methodology used to evaluate how wireless devices perform under real transmission conditions without physical cable connections. Instead of isolated RF measurements, OTA testing focuses on system-level performance, including antenna efficiency, signal propagation, device throughput, and overall network behavior.

This approach has become especially important as industries transition toward highly connected ecosystems. In automotive applications, for example, OTA validation is essential for ensuring reliable performance of advanced driver assistance systems, infotainment platforms, and vehicle-to-everything communication. Similarly, in telecom and IoT environments, devices must function seamlessly across varying signal conditions, dense network traffic, and multiple frequency bands.

A major shift in recent years is the move toward higher frequency testing, including millimeter-wave and early-stage sub-terahertz research. At the same time, Wi-Fi 7, advanced Bluetooth protocols, and multi-radio IoT devices are adding layers of complexity that require more sophisticated testing environments. As a result, organizations are upgrading infrastructure to emulate dynamic and interference-heavy real-world scenarios rather than static lab conditions.

Market Momentum and Industry Direction

The expansion of Over-the-Air Testing is closely tied to the global demand for connected ecosystems and next-generation communication systems. The increasing integration of smart devices into industrial operations, homes, and transportation networks is accelerating the need for accurate performance validation at scale.

Several leading organizations are shaping this landscape and driving innovation in OTA testing solutions. These companies collectively influence technology direction, testing standards, and infrastructure development across global markets. Key players include:

Anritsu

Rohde & Schwarz

Keysight Technologies

ETS-Lindgren

Bluetest AB

TÜV Rheinland

SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA

Microwave Vision Group (MVG)

UL LLC

Intertek Group plc

Their combined expertise spans RF engineering, compliance testing, chamber design, and software-based validation systems, forming the foundation of modern OTA testing services worldwide.

Innovation Driving New Testing Capabilities

Recent developments highlight how quickly the OTA ecosystem is evolving. In March 2024, Keysight Technologies and ETS-Lindgren introduced an industry-first OTA test solution designed for devices operating on narrowband non-terrestrial networks (NB-NTN). This advancement enables cellular connectivity through satellite networks, improving coverage in remote regions. By combining Keysight’s NTN software with ETS-Lindgren’s advanced OTA chambers, manufacturers can now validate device performance for use cases such as asset tracking and emergency response systems while maintaining regulatory compliance.

Earlier innovation from Bluetest AB in May 2023 further expanded testing capabilities with the launch of the TRU2 WLAN Reference Radio. This solution supports Over-the-Air Testing of Wi-Fi systems using 4×4 MIMO across multiple frequency bands and is compatible with all legacy WLAN standards. Its ability to measure throughput and power levels through a high-speed 10 GbE interface significantly improves accuracy and efficiency in wireless performance evaluation.

Outlook for OTA Testing Ecosystems

The future of OTA testing is being shaped by three parallel shifts: increasing device complexity, expansion of global connectivity infrastructure, and the integration of intelligent automation into testing workflows. AI-driven analysis, digital twin simulation, and automated chamber calibration are gradually becoming standard components of modern testing environments.

As industries move toward fully connected and autonomous systems, Over-the-Air Testing, OTA testing services, and OTA testing solutions will remain essential in ensuring reliability, compliance, and performance consistency across global wireless networks.