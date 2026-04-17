CMC Announces Leadership Appointments to Support Continued Growth and Operational Excellence

Charleston, SC, 2026-04-17 — /EPR Network/ — CMC, the largest provider of integrated intermodal solutions in the US, announces key leadership appointments that reflect the strength of its organization and position the company for continued growth and operational excellence across its national network.

Davey Miller has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, bringing extensive experience and a proven track record of leadership across CMC’s operations for the last 15 years. In this role, Mr. Miller will oversee operational strategy and execution, continuing to drive safety, efficiency, and customer service across the company.

In addition, Michael Wojnowski, who joined CMC in 2012, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, South Region, succeeding Mr. Miller in his previous role. Mr. Wojnowski’s deep industry knowledge and strong leadership capabilities will support continued growth and operational performance throughout the region.

“These leadership appointments reflect the depth of talent within CMC and our commitment to developing strong leaders from within,” said Vincent J. Marino, Chief Executive Officer of CMC. “Davey and Michael have consistently demonstrated the operational expertise and dedication needed to support our customers and drive continued growth. We are confident in their ability to lead our organization forward.”

These leadership transitions follow the departure of CMC’s previous COO, Bryan Blalock, who has been named president of Gateway Terminals Savannah. CMC congratulates Mr. Blalock on this appointment and thanks him for his years of dedicated service and leadership. During his tenure, he played a critical role in strengthening CMC’s operations and building a culture focused on safety, performance, and customer success.

CMC remains focused on delivering safe, reliable, and high-quality intermodal solutions while continuing to invest in its people and operations.