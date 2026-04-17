ODM Educational Group Reaffirms Academic Excellence with Strong Class 10th Results 2025-26

Bhubaneswar, India, 2026-04-17 — /EPR Network/ — ODM Educational Group demonstrated its commitment to academic excellence in the CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations for the academic year 2025–26. The strong performance was reflected across all ODM schools, with students securing exceptional scores and further strengthening the group’s standing among India’s leading educational institutions.

The group recorded an impressive highest score of 99.60%, jointly achieved by three students from ODM Public School (OPS), who emerged as the group toppers — Anshuman Mohanty (99.6%), Samridhi Moharana (99.6%), and Adwita Panda (99.6%). Overall, 231 students scored above 90%, while 102 students secured above 95%, accounting for 35.38% and 15.62% respectively, highlighting consistent academic depth across campuses.

ODM Public School (OPS) led the group with the highest academic performance, with a school average of 86.45. The school had 14 students scoring above 99%, 37 above 98%, and 78 above 95%, making it the top contributor in the highest score brackets. ODM Global School (OGS) demonstrated steady academic outcomes, with Janmejay Gond (98%) emerging as the school topper, alongside a balanced contribution to the 90% and above segment.

ODM Sapphire Global School (OSGS) delivered commendable results, with Shiven Pandey (95.2%) as the top scorer, reflecting consistent performance and a strong presence in the 90% bracket. ODM International School, Angul (OIS-ANG) recorded notable academic achievement, led by Annu Kumari (98%), and contributed effectively to both the 90%+ and 95% categories.

ODM International School, Durgapur (OIS-DGP) performed impressively, with Sk Labib Tanbir (98.2%) leading the results and ensuring a strong presence in the high-score brackets. ODM International School, Gurugram (OIS-GRG) saw Chaitanya Kadian (94.8%) emerge as its top performer, reflecting steady academic progress and meaningful contribution to the group’s overall success.

ODM International School, Mahendragarh (OIS-MGR) also recorded an excellent performance, with Aarush Goel emerging as the school topper with 98.6%, further strengthening the group’s overall academic achievement and presence in the top score brackets.

Expressing his pride in this achievement, Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, said, “Seeing ODMians achieve such remarkable results fills us with immense pride. This success belongs to every student who believed in themselves, every teacher who guided them, and every parent who stood by them.”

This consistent academic success is rooted in ODM’s thoughtfully designed learning ecosystem. At the heart of its approach lies the CPX (Character, Potential, Excel) methodology, which goes beyond academic rigour to nurture strong values, critical thinking, and real-world readiness among students. A well-structured curriculum, in-house study resources, and systematic mechanisms for resolving doubts ensure that each learner receives focused and personalised academic support.

Complementing this framework is a team of experienced educators, modern classroom environments, and a range of enriching academic programmes that promote conceptual clarity and independent thinking. Together, these elements foster a culture in which students are not only prepared for examinations but also equipped to excel in future academic and professional pursuits.

Mr. Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, extended his congratulations to students, teachers, and families, stating, “These results are proof of what our students are capable of when given the right environment to grow. I am proud of every child who gave their best. This is only the beginning. ODM will continue to push boundaries, invest in innovation, and ensure that every student is prepared to lead the world of tomorrow.”

Celebrations across ODM campuses capture the spirit of this achievement. Behind every result lies a journey of dedication, discipline, and collective effort. In these moments, ODM’s philosophy, “Grow with ODM,” truly comes to life, shaping individuals who move forward with confidence, resilience, and a strong sense of purpose.



About ODM Educational Group: ODM Educational Group is one of India’s leading educational institutions, committed to nurturing holistic development and academic excellence. With a legacy of innovative teaching and student-centric learning, ODM continues to set benchmarks in quality education.