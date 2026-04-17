AAEON Looks to Break New Ground in AI Robotics Development with the Release of the CEXD-INTRBL

Taipei, Taiwan, 2026-04-17 — /EPR Network/ — Leading edge AI platform provider AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) today announced the release of the CEXD-INTRBL, an open robotics development system from its Embedded Computing Business Unit. Featuring an Intel Core Ultra X7 Processor 358H CPU, an integrated Intel Arc B390 GPU, and NPU 5.0, the CEXD-INTRBL provides up to 180 TOPS of AI performance. As such, AAEON has noted the product is designed to target emerging AI development segments such as humanoid robotics and autonomous vehicle platform building.

The CEXD-INTRBL’s I/O lends itself to the system’s target market, with a notable feature being its two FAKRA connectors, which offer support for up to eight GMSL camera inputs. Other interfaces for peripheral device installation include four USB Type-C ports for the LiDAR, infrared, and depth sensors required for robotics, as well as a 22-bit GPIO through a HAT 40. Elsewhere, the system hosts our 2.5GbE LAN ports with IEEE 1588 PTP (Precision Time Protocol) alongside an external CANBus port.

For OS support, the CEXD-INTRBL is compatible with Windows 11 (64-bit) and Ubuntu 25.04, or Ubuntu 24.04 and later.

“We pride ourselves not only on how quickly we are able to leverage new technologies, but also on our dedication to building unique, creative solutions to address the needs of our customers,” said Kevin Chiu, Vice President of AAEON’s Embedded Computing Business Unit and Design Support Division. “From the outset we were confident we could create an all-in-one development system with the potential to usher in the next generation of advanced robotics, and with the CEXD-INTRBL, we feel we have succeeded in doing so.” Chiu added.

For detailed specifications and further information about the CEXD-INTRBL, please visit its dedicated landing page. Meanwhile, the system can be preordered via AAEON’s eShop.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.