Tree Felling in Fish Hoek Services Expanded By Lesley Tree Fellers

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, 2026-04-17 — /EPR Network/ — Lesley Tree Fellers has announced the expansion of its tree felling services into Fish Hoek, extending its operational coverage across the Western Cape. The move is aimed at improving service accessibility and delivering faster response times to residential and commercial clients requiring professional tree care.

Fish Hoek’s coastal conditions, including strong winds and shifting soil environments, often contribute to tree instability and overgrowth challenges. As a result, demand for reliable tree felling services in the area has increased. Lesley Tree Fellers will now provide its full range of services in Fish Hoek, including tree felling, pruning, stump removal, and emergency tree services for storm-damaged or hazardous trees. Dedicated teams will service the area to ensure consistent availability and efficient scheduling.

Tree felling in coastal and suburban environments, such as Fish Hoek, requires careful planning and controlled execution. Lesley Tree Fellers applies sectional dismantling techniques, allowing trees to be removed in smaller, manageable sections. This method helps maintain control throughout the process and reduces the risk of damage to surrounding buildings, boundary walls, and vegetation.

A spokesperson for Lesley Tree Fellers stated that the expansion supports the company’s ongoing efforts to meet regional demand. “The introduction of services in Fish Hoek allows the company to respond more quickly to client needs while maintaining high safety standards. Each project is carefully planned to ensure safe removal and a clean, professional finish.”

In addition to tree removal, the company emphasises responsible debris management. All green waste generated during operations is cleared and disposed of efficiently, ensuring that properties are left neat and ready for immediate use. This approach aligns with industry expectations for professional and environmentally responsible tree care services.

The expansion into Fish Hoek strengthens Lesley Tree Fellers’ presence across Cape Town and the surrounding areas. Property owners in the area can now access dependable, localised tree felling services backed by experienced teams and established safety procedures.

About Lesley Tree Fellers

Lesley Tree Fellers is a Cape Town-based tree care company specialising in professional tree felling, trimming, pruning, stump removal, and site clearing. Serving residential and commercial clients across the Western Cape, the company is committed to safety, efficiency, and environmentally responsible practices. With experienced teams and modern equipment, Lesley Tree Fellers delivers reliable solutions for maintaining safe and well-managed outdoor spaces.