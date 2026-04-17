Hashcodex Addresses Regulatory Risks in Crypto Exchange Ecosystem with Compliance-Driven Infrastructure

Madurai, IN, 2026-04-17 — /EPR Network/ — Hashcodex, a company focused on blockchain and digital technology, has introduced a new system designed to help crypto exchanges deal with increasing government rules and regulations. As more countries tighten control over digital assets, Hashcodex is offering “compliance-first” crypto exchange development services to help businesses build secure, legally prepared trading platforms.

This comes at an important time for the crypto industry. With new global rules being introduced, exchange owners are under pressure to add better monitoring and user verification tools while still keeping their platforms fast and user-friendly. Hashcodex’s updated system tackles this by building compliance features directly into the core of Centralized (CEX), Decentralized (DEX), and Hybrid exchanges.

A New Approach to Handling Regulations

Unlike many ready-made solutions that add compliance later, Hashcodex includes these features from the beginning. Its system includes tools that help exchanges manage today’s regulatory demands:

AI-based transaction monitoring: Tracks activity and flags suspicious behavior in real time

Built-in KYC/AML tools: Helps verify user identity based on local regulations

Proof of Reserves (PoR): Let exchanges show that user funds are properly backed

Automated reporting: Makes it easier to create reports needed for audits and regulators

“The time when crypto companies could ignore regulations is over. Today, exchanges need to build trust and be transparent,” said Chandru Murugan, CEO at Hashcodex. “Our system helps businesses follow the rules while still growing and expanding into new markets.”

Along with compliance tools, Hashcodex also focuses on protecting user funds. Its system includes:

Cold wallet storage

Multi-signature approvals

Biometric login options

These features help keep platforms safe, even during high trading activity and market fluctuations.

Hashcodex also offers full support, from building custom platforms to helping businesses understand regulatory requirements, so both startups and large companies can launch crypto exchanges that meet today’s expectations.

About Hashcodex

Hashcodex is a blockchain technology company delivering compliance-ready digital asset solutions. It offers services including crypto exchange development, smart contracts, wallet solutions, and blockchain consulting, helping businesses build future-ready platforms.

Media Contact

Augustin Z

augustin.z18923@gmail.com