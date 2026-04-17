Ask Bud‑i to Exhibit at NECANN Boston 2026, Showcasing AI‑Driven Cannabis Solutions at Booth #1304

Boston, MA, 2026-04-17 — /EPR Network/ — Ask Bud‑i, an AI‑powered budtender and AI‑assistant platform tailored for the cannabis and wellness industry, announced today that it will exhibit at the 2026 New England Cannabis Convention (NECANN) in Boston. The company will be located at Booth #1304 in the main exhibit hall of the Hynes Convention Center from April 24–25, 2026.

NECANN Boston is the largest cannabis B2B convention on the East Coast, bringing together over 9,000 industry professionals and 300+ exhibitors for education, product discovery, and high‑impact networking. Ask Bud‑i will use this platform to demonstrate how its AI‑driven tools help cannabis brands, dispensaries, and ancillary businesses.

At Booth #1304, attendees can experience Ask Bud‑i’s conversational AI assistant in action, including capabilities for:

AI-powered chatbot for product discovery.

Guides users with personalized recommendations •Works 24/7 like a virtual budtender.

Seamless Integration with CMS, POS & CRM.

Built on Cannabis-specific SLM + RAG.

“NECANN is the epicenter of the Northeast cannabis industry, and it’s the ideal place to show how AI can help brands work smarter, not harder,” said Varun Patel, CEO of Ask Bud‑i. “Between strict advertising rules and fast‑moving market dynamics, many cannabis businesses are overwhelmed by manual processes. At Booth #1304, we’ll show how Ask Bud‑i can simplify an AI-powered chatbot for product discovery and guide users with personalized recommendations.”

Ask Bud‑i will also host live demos and short “Ask Me Anything” sessions at the booth, where attendees can bring real‑world marketing or operations challenges and see how the platform can be tailored to them. The Ask Bud‑i team is also available to discuss custom AI‑assistant integrations for dispensaries and brands.

Media and industry professionals are invited to:

Visit Ask Bud‑i at Booth #1304 during NECANN Boston, April 24–25, 2026

Explore the platform in advance at https://askbud‑i.com

About Ask Bud‑i

Ask Bud‑i is an AI‑powered chatbot for cannabis product discovery, acting as a 24/7 virtual budtender that guides users with personalized recommendations. It integrates seamlessly with CMS, POS, and CRM systems and runs on a cannabis‑specific small language model (SLM) enhanced with retrieval‑augmented generation (RAG), enabling fast, accurate, and compliant product guidance for dispensaries and cannabis brands.

Learn more at https://askbud‑i.com.

About NECANN Boston

The New England Cannabis Convention (NECANN) Boston is the premier annual B2B cannabis event on the East Coast, held at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA. The 2026 edition brings together cultivators, retailers, brands, investors, and ancillary businesses for exhibition, education, and networking, alongside the NECANN CUP awards program.