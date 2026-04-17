How Holoflex Limited Is Leading Innovation in OVD Origination and Hologram Security Technology

Kolkata, India, 2026-04-17 — /EPR Network/ — Counterfeiting has become harder to detect and easier to execute. Holoflex Limited has been working on OVD origination and hologram security technology for over three decades, and its latest platform reflects the culmination of this work.

The result of this continuous research and development is ENGRAVION™ — Holoflex’s OVD origination system for producing nano-optic holograms. It brings together in-house security design, high-precision master origination, and nano-level optical manufacturing under one roof. The OVDs it produces carry both authentication function and visual refinement, so brands do not have to trade one off against the other.

Manoj Kochar, Director, Holoflex Limited, said: “Counterfeiting methods have outpaced many of the conventional solutions brands have relied on. With ENGRAVION™, which represents the next generation of Dot Matrix hologram origination, we wanted to offer customers something that is genuinely hard to replicate—a stronger visual security layer that protects product value and builds trust at every point in the supply chain.”

ENGRAVION™ builds on traditional hologram origination technology with a range of optical and security capabilities. These include 2D–3D imaging, motion, and multi-channel flip effects on the visual side, plus Smart Glint, Mirror Lens, and Pearl Effects. For authentication depth, the platform supports micro text, micro images, and nano text — features that make direct replication extremely difficult.

Ajit Kumar Surana, Director, Holoflex Limited, said: “ENGRAVION™ comes from tighter control over our origination process — precision nano-level engraving, advanced optical engineering, and in-house design working together. What we have built is an OVD structure that is visually dynamic and genuinely hard to copy. That is where the real value sits.”

ENGRAVION™ is designed for sectors where design and aesthetic aspects are as important as counterfeiting— pharmaceuticals, FMCG, government, lifestyle and luxury goods. The platform improves both security and on-pack visual design, which matters to brands protecting products across high-risk categories.

About Holoflex Limited

Holoflex Limited has been developing hologram, labelling, and anti-counterfeiting solutions since 1991. With over three decades of expertise in hologram security and origination technologies, the company produces authentication solutions, including OVD origination, security labels, and brand protection systems. Its manufacturing is integrated end-to-end, serving clients across pharmaceuticals, FMCG, government, and retail sectors in India.

Media Contact:

Holoflex Limited

Address: 92 C/1 Sahapur Colony Block-J, New Alipore Kolkata – 700053,

West Bengal, INDIA

Email: marcom@holoflex.com

Phone: +91 33 24007810

Website: https://www.holoflex.com/