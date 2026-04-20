2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift Launched with New Features and Design Updates

New Delhi, India, 2026-04-20 — /EPR Network/ — Hyundai has launched the 2026 Exter facelift in India, building on a model that has quietly become a strong player in the compact SUV space.

The Exter first came to the Indian market back in July 2023. From the start, it focused on being practical, offering balanced features and a good, easy-to-drive engine. More importantly, it was positioned exactly where the market was heading. Buyers were already moving towards small SUVs instead of hatchbacks and the Exter fit right into that shift. Now with the facelift, Hyundai has made a series of updates which are measured rather than forced.

The 2026 Hyundai Exter is offered in a wide mix of colours. Buyers can choose from seven monotone options including Titan Grey, Atlas White, Starry Night and Ranger Khaki. Two new shades have been added Golden Bronze and Titanium Black Matte. There is also a dual tone option with Ranger Khaki with black roof.

Exter variant lineup continues across multiple trims. Petrol variants are available in HX 2, HX 3, HX 4, HX 4+, HX 6 and HX 8, along with higher trims like HX 10 in AMT. CNG variants also remain part of the lineup across similar trims. Prices now start at Rs 5.79 lakh and go up depending on the variant and powertrain.

On the exterior, the facelift brings small but noticeable changes. The front now looks wider, with a redesigned grille and updated bumper. There is a new centre garnish and revised detailing. At the rear, the tailgate and C pillar area have been reworked slightly. New diamond cut alloy wheels and a wing type spoiler add to the stance. It still looks like an Exter, just a bit sharper now.

Inside, the changes are more visible. The Exter cabin now gets a new dual tone navy and grey theme. The dashboard has a new 3D carbon pattern finish and first in segment metal pedals. The seating layout and other elements remain the same, but practical.

New features include a segment first dashcam which is a useful addition. There is also a Type C charging port for rear passengers and improved connected tech with more Bluelink features. Voice commands have expanded as well, they work even without internet which is interesting.

Other features continue from before. These include a touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electric sunroof, digital instrument cluster and OTA updates. These are not new but still important.

Safety has been strengthened. The Exter comes with six airbags as standard, along with Electronic Stability Control and Hill Start Assist. In total, more than 30 safety features are standard, and over 45 are offered overall. That is a strong list for this segment.

Engine options remain unchanged. The 2026 Exter continues with a 1.2 litre 4 cylinder petrol engine, offered with manual and AMT options. There is also a CNG version with a dual cylinder setup. The engine feels smooth and predictable, which is what most buyers expect.

In the new Exter facelift, carmakers do not try to change everything. It focuses more on improving what was already working. With a few useful updates added.