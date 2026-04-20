ODM Public School Sets a New Benchmark with Exceptional CBSE Class 10 Results 2026

Bhubaneswar, India, 2026-04-20 — /EPR Network/ — In a defining moment of academic distinction, ODM Public School, the flagship organisation of ODM Educational Group, has delivered an exceptional CBSE class 10th result 2026, reaffirming its stature as the No. 1 school in Odisha. The results stand as a powerful testament to a culture deeply rooted in discipline, intellectual curiosity, and outcome-driven learning.

Leading this year’s cohort are three outstanding achievers, Samridhi Moharana, Adwita Panda, and Ansuman Mohanty, each securing an extraordinary 99.6%, jointly emerging as school toppers. A remarkable 14 students scored above 99%, while 37 students surpassed the 98% mark. Demonstrating strong academic depth, 78 students achieved above 95%, and an impressive 151 students scored above 90%. With a robust school average of 86.45% and 100% pass results, ODM Public School continues to set benchmarks in consistent, high-quality academic outcomes.

The CBSE 10th Result 2026 of ODM reflects not only individual brilliance but also the strength of an academic ecosystem that consistently nurtures high performers. Here, academic success is the outcome of a carefully designed learning environment that integrates conceptual clarity, structured preparation, and continuous mentorship. The school’s approach places equal emphasis on understanding, application, and analytical thinking, ensuring students are not only examination-ready but also future-ready.

The school’s academic framework is strengthened by in-house study resources, regular assessments, and a focused doubt-clearing mechanism that ensures no student is left behind. Equally significant is the role of educators whose guidance and expertise continue to shape student success stories year after year. Their ability to identify individual learning needs and provide personalised academic support has been instrumental in maintaining consistency across performance brackets.

Expressing his pride in the achievement, Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, stated, “These results are a reflection of what disciplined effort, clarity of purpose, and the right guidance can achieve. Every ODMian who has contributed to this success has demonstrated that excellence is a habit cultivated over time. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our students, teachers, and parents who have made this possible.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mr Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, remarked, “I warmly congratulate all our students on this excellent performance. Each result reflects the effort they have put in and the steady support of our teachers and parents. It is encouraging to see our students achieve with such clarity and confidence. As an organisation, we remain committed to strengthening this journey further, ensuring that every ODMian continues to learn, grow, and achieve even higher in the years ahead.”

The outstanding performance of ODM Public School in the CBSE 10th Result 2026 is not a solo achievement but part of a larger, sustained vision. It reflects an institutional philosophy that blends academic precision with holistic development, preparing students at one of the top CBSE schools in Bhubaneswar to navigate both academic challenges and real-world opportunities with equal confidence.

As celebrations unfold across the campus, the results stand as a reminder of what can be accomplished through perseverance, strategic guidance, and a shared commitment to excellence. Each score tells a story of dedication, resilience, and the pursuit of mastery.

About ODM Public School:

ODM Public School stands as a benchmark for progressive education, offering a learning environment that blends academic rigour with holistic development. The campus is equipped with smart classrooms, well-stocked libraries, advanced science and computer laboratories, and dedicated spaces for innovation and experiential learning. Beyond academics, the school provides extensive facilities for sports, arts, and co-curricular engagement, ensuring students develop confidence, creativity, and leadership skills. Supported by experienced educators and a structured academic framework, ODM Public School creates an ecosystem where every learner is guided to explore potential, build strong fundamentals, and excel with clarity and purpose.