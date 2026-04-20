MLA Psychology Expands Child and Adolescent Therapy Services with Specialist Support for ASD and ADHD

Gold Coast, Australia, 2026-04-20 — /EPR Network/ — MLA Psychology is proud to highlight its specialised Child and Adolescent Therapy services, led by experienced psychologist Tahlia Rahme, who brings focused expertise in supporting children and young people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

With increasing awareness around developmental and behavioural concerns in children, early intervention has become more important than ever. MLA Psychology is committed to providing timely, evidence-based support that helps children build essential skills, strengthen emotional wellbeing, and improve daily functioning both at home and in school environments.

Tahlia Rahme works closely with children, adolescents, and their families to deliver personalised therapy plans tailored to each child’s unique strengths and challenges. Her approach integrates well-established, evidence-based methods that support emotional regulation, social communication, attention, and behaviour management.

“Every child is different. Early support can make a meaningful difference in how a child understands themselves and engages with the world around them,” said Rahme. “Our goal is to create a safe and supportive space where children feel understood, and families feel empowered.”

MLA Psychology’s Child and Adolescent Therapy services place a strong focus on collaboration. Parents and caregivers are actively involved throughout the process, ensuring strategies can be carried into everyday routines. This family-centred approach helps create consistent support across different environments, leading to more sustainable outcomes.

For children with ASD, therapy may focus on building communication skills, understanding social cues, and managing sensory sensitivities. For those with ADHD, sessions often target attention skills, impulse control, emotional regulation, and organisational strategies. Each program is carefully designed to meet the developmental stage and individual needs of the child.

In addition to therapy, MLA Psychology offers comprehensive diagnostic assessments to support early identification and informed intervention planning. These assessments provide clarity for families and guide tailored recommendations for both home and school settings.

As demand for child-focused mental health services continues to grow, MLA Psychology remains dedicated to delivering accessible, high-quality care that supports long-term wellbeing. By combining clinical expertise with a warm and practical approach, the team aims to help children thrive and reach their full potential.

Families seeking support for ASD, ADHD, or other developmental concerns are encouraged to connect with MLA Psychology to learn more about available services and early intervention pathways.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit MLA Psychology’s website at https://www.mlapsychology.com/.