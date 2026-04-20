Next-Gen AI Chat and Virtual Experience Platform “AI Angels”

Tallinn, Estonia, 2026-04-20 — /EPR Network/ — The future of AI-powered interaction takes a significant leap forward with the launch of AI Angels, a web-based platform designed to deliver immersive, emotionally intelligent, and highly personalized digital companionship experiences. By combining advanced conversational AI with adaptive learning, AI Angels introduces a new way for users to connect, communicate, and explore virtual relationships.

AI Angels is built around the idea that AI companions should feel natural, responsive, and unique to every user. The platform allows individuals to engage in fluid conversations, creative storytelling, and evolving interactions where AI personalities adapt over time based on user preferences and behavior.

A More Human-Like Digital Connection

Unlike traditional chatbots, AI Angels focuses on building meaningful engagement through memory-driven conversations and emotional responsiveness. Users can create and customize their own AI companions, shaping personality traits, tone, and interaction style to match their preferences.

Whether it’s casual conversation, roleplay, or simply having a companion available at any time, the platform offers a seamless and engaging experience designed to feel intuitive and lifelike.

Designed for Mature and Private Interactions

AI Angels includes an AI 18+ chat experience intended for adult users who want more expressive and personalized conversations. This environment is built with privacy and consent at its core, allowing users to explore deeper interaction styles within a secure and controlled space.

As AI companionship platforms continue to evolve, there is growing demand for experiences that go beyond surface-level interaction. AI Angels addresses this by offering a flexible system where users can define boundaries, preferences, and the depth of engagement they are comfortable with.

Enhancing Conversations with Visual Depth

The platform also introduces AI sexting with pictures as part of its interactive capabilities. This feature enables conversations to be complemented by AI-generated visuals that align with the context and tone of the interaction.

By incorporating visual elements into conversations, AI Angels creates a more immersive and dynamic user experience. The system is designed to generate content responsibly while maintaining user privacy and control at all times.

Built Around Personalization and Control

AI Angels places strong emphasis on user control, safety, and customization. Every interaction is shaped by the user, from the personality of the AI companion to the direction and tone of conversations. The platform ensures that all experiences remain private and adaptable to individual comfort levels.

A spokesperson for AI Angels commented, “Our vision is to make AI interaction more personal, expressive, and meaningful. We want users to feel like they’re engaging with something that understands them and evolves with them.”

Key Features

Adaptive AI companions with evolving personalities

Fully customizable interaction styles and character traits

Immersive roleplay and storytelling experiences

Private environment for mature conversations

Context-aware visual interaction capabilities

Web-based accessibility with 24/7 availability

About AI Angels

AI Angels is a next-generation virtual experience platform focused on redefining AI-human interaction. By combining intelligent conversation, personalization, and immersive features, the platform aims to deliver a new level of digital companionship tailored to modern users.

Media Contact:

Website: aiangeles.io

Email: info@aiangeles.io