How DSX Purification’s EC Motor FFUs Cut Cleanroom HVAC OPEX by 40% for Semiconductor and EV Gigafactories

Suzhou City, China, 2026-04-20 — /EPR Network/ — Cleanrooms are the most energy-intensive environments in modern manufacturing, often consuming up to 50 times more electricity than standard commercial spaces. For mega-facilities such as semiconductor foundries and lithium-ion Gigafactories, the continuous 24/7 operation of thousands of Fan Filter Units (FFUs) creates a massive operating expense (OPEX) burden.

Recognizing this financial bottleneck, Wujiang Deshengxin Purification Equipment Co., Ltd. (DSX) has announced the global rollout of its next-generation, self-engineered EC (Electronically Commutated) Motor FFUs, redefining cleanroom energy efficiency and facility management.

The Financial Drain of Legacy AC Motors (The Problem)

Historically, cleanrooms relied on traditional AC (Alternating Current) motors. While AC units have a lower initial capital expenditure (CAPEX), their inefficiency generates excess heat, forcing the facility’s cooling systems (chillers) to work significantly harder.

“Facility managers and CFOs are realizing that the purchase price of an FFU is only a fraction of its total lifecycle cost,” stated the engineering team at DSX Purification. “A standard AC FFU consumes roughly 120W to 150W of power. In a Gigafactory utilizing 10,000 units, the annual electricity bill for filtration alone can exceed $1.3 million. By upgrading to DSX EC motor FFUs, which consume merely 70W to 80W, plants can save over $500,000 annually. This energy delta effectively pays for the equipment upgrade in just 18 to 24 months.”

The DSX Solution: 100% Vertical Integration

What separates DSX from conventional cleanroom equipment assemblers is its true vertical integration strategy. Operating out of a state-of-the-art 30,000-square-meter facility, DSX engineers and manufactures 100% of the core FFU components in-house.

This end-to-end sovereignty includes:

Proprietary EC Motors: Custom-wound to eliminate trace metal emissions (Zero Copper/Zinc) while delivering ultra-low vibration.

In-House Filter Manufacturing: DSX produces its own HEPA/ULPA filters and PTFE boron-free consumables, ensuring exact aerodynamic impedance matching with the motor. This prevents airflow resistance issues that typically cause third-party motors to overwork and waste energy.

Cost Control: Eliminating middleman markups allows DSX to offer premium EC technology at factory-direct pricing.

IoT Software and Smart Group Control

Modern cleanrooms require intelligent management. The new DSX EC FFUs feature proprietary IoT smart controllers. Fully compatible with Modbus RTU and RS485 protocols, the units seamlessly integrate into existing Building Management Systems (BMS).

This software-hardware synergy empowers facility managers to implement dynamic airflow grouping. By automatically lowering FFU RPMs during non-operational hours, maintenance shifts, or when particle counts are safely below thresholds, factories can unlock an additional 15% to 20% in energy savings without compromising ISO cleanroom standards.

For advanced manufacturing sectors looking to optimize their OPEX, reduce carbon footprints, and secure their equipment supply chain, DSX Purification provides a mathematically proven, end-to-end solution.

For technical specifications, energy audit requests, or to explore DSX EC Fan Filter Units, visit: https://www.ffufan.com

【About Wujiang Deshengxin (DSX) Purification】

Wujiang Deshengxin (DSX) Purification Equipment Co., Ltd. is a premier global manufacturer of vertically integrated cleanroom technology. Backed by a 30,000 sqm facility, DSX specializes in the 100% in-house engineering of Fan Filter Units (FFU), Equipment Fan Units (EFU), HEPA/ULPA filters, and IoT smart control systems. We deliver uncompromising quality and energy-efficient solutions to the semiconductor, lithium-ion battery, biopharmaceutical, and precision electronics industries worldwide.