Miror Therapeutics Drives Hormonal Health Awareness for BMTC Women in Bengaluru

Bangalore, India, 2026-04-20 — /EPR Network/ — Miror Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd. conducted a CSR-led initiative focused on perimenopause, menopause, and Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) for women employees of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation at its Shantinagar Central Workshop. Titled “Women’s Midlife & Beyond,” the session engaged 52 participants from the shop-floor technicians department—bringing critical hormonal health conversations into a workforce where such topics are often overlooked.

Led by Miror’s experts, the session translated complex hormonal health concepts into practical, easy-to-apply guidance, helping participants better manage symptoms alongside physically demanding work schedules. The initiative also included personalised nutrition recommendations and one-on-one consultations, enabling women to adopt sustainable, long-term lifestyle practices.

As part of its holistic approach, Miror distributed 160 units of targeted nutraceuticals—including Bliss, Thrive, Revive, PCOS, and Mily—based on individual assessments. Participants were also onboarded into the Miror community—extending support beyond the workshop into a 360-degree midlife care ecosystem. Through this, they gain ongoing access to expert-led guidance, personalised nutrition and supplement support, curated health resources, and a trusted peer network—ensuring continuous care across every stage of the midlife journey, not just a one-time intervention.

The initiative underscored the urgent need for greater awareness and early intervention, particularly for women in the perimenopausal stage. By combining clinical expertise with practical, actionable support, the program created a safe space for open, informed conversations around women’s health.

Sanjith Shetty, Founder and CEO of Miror Therapeutics, said, “Women are navigating some of the most demanding phases of their careers while managing significant hormonal changes, often without the right support. Our focus is to make that support accessible, continuous, and rooted in both science and real-life needs, so women can take control of their health with clarity and confidence.”

Miror Therapeutics remains committed to expanding such initiatives and building long-term, accessible support systems that enable women across sectors to better understand, manage, and prioritise their health.

About Miror Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.

Miror Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd. is a women’s health platform focused on midlife and hormonal care, with a strong emphasis on perimenopause and menopause. The company brings together clinical expertise, evidence-based education, targeted nutraceutical solutions, and a community-driven support system to address the often overlooked needs of women in this life stage.

Through its integrated approach, Miror enables women to better understand their bodies, access personalised guidance, and adopt sustainable health practices. By combining expert care, digital access, and peer support, Miror is building a comprehensive ecosystem designed to deliver continuous, real-world support across the midlife journey.