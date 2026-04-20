Vienna, Austria, 2026-04-20 — /EPR Network/ — United Research Forum invites you to the “2nd Edition of International Summit on Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Disorders (DEMD-2026),” scheduled for 21–22 July 2026 at Rainer’s Hotel, Vienna, Austria, under the theme “Hormones, Health, and Healing: Advancing Science in Endocrinology, Metabolism, and Diabetes.”

DEMD-2026 will gather participants from around the world for insightful Keynote Lectures, Oral Presentations, and Poster Presentations. It provides an excellent platform to connect and engage in meaningful scientific discussions with leading professors, scientists, researchers, industry professionals, directors, academicians, and students.

Benefits:

Conference proceedings with ISBN & DOI Number

CPD Authorized Certificate and CPD points

Opportunity to publish a full-length article in an ISSN & ISI indexed journal

Best Oral/Poster presentation awards

Looking forward to seeing you all.

Dr. Vanga | Conference Organizer

Director | United Research Forum