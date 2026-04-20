2nd Edition of International Summit on Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Disorders

DEMD-2026

Posted on 2026-04-20 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Vienna, Austria, 2026-04-20 — /EPR Network/ — United Research Forum invites you to the “2nd Edition of International Summit on Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Disorders (DEMD-2026),” scheduled for 21–22 July 2026 at Rainer’s Hotel, Vienna, Austria, under the theme “Hormones, Health, and Healing: Advancing Science in Endocrinology, Metabolism, and Diabetes.”

DEMD-2026 will gather participants from around the world for insightful Keynote Lectures, Oral Presentations, and Poster Presentations. It provides an excellent platform to connect and engage in meaningful scientific discussions with leading professors, scientists, researchers, industry professionals, directors, academicians, and students.

Benefits:
Conference proceedings with ISBN & DOI Number
CPD Authorized Certificate and CPD points
Opportunity to publish a full-length article in an ISSN & ISI indexed journal
Best Oral/Poster presentation awards

Looking forward to seeing you all.

Dr. Vanga | Conference Organizer

Director | United Research Forum

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution
The entire EPR Network is up for sale!
More info...
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more