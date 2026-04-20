Capital Q® Ventures CEO Recognized Nationally by InvestmentNews

Orlando, FL, 2026-04-20 — /EPR Network/ — Capital Q® Ventures Inc. today announced that its founder and CEO, Michael “Q” Quatrini, has been named an Excellence Awardee in the 2026 InvestmentNews Awards, earning a place on the national shortlist for Advisor of the Year for Alternative Investments.

The recognition highlights Quatrini’s leadership in advancing a differentiated approach to alternative investing at a time when advisors and investors are seeking more flexible, performance-driven solutions.

“It is an honor to be recognized alongside such a strong group of peers,” said Quatrini. “This reflects the work our team has put into building a model that better aligns capital with opportunity. Investors today want more than access, they want transparency, flexibility, and real performance. That is exactly what we are focused on delivering.”

Selected from a highly competitive pool of nominees, the InvestmentNews Awards are widely regarded as a benchmark for excellence across the financial advisory industry. The Excellence Awardee distinction recognizes individuals who demonstrate strong performance, innovation, and impact within their category.

Under Quatrini’s leadership, Capital Q® Ventures has developed a distinct approach to alternative investments through its Full-Stack Venture Capital Funds®. With this novel fund mandate the firm integrates venture capital, private credit, and private equity into a unified strategy, allowing capital to be deployed based on the stage and needs of each company.

This model is supported by Capital Q® Velocity, the firm’s in-house accelerator and execution platform, which provides operational support alongside capital to help portfolio companies scale more effectively. The approach is designed to drive stronger outcomes for both companies and investors through alignment, discipline, and active involvement.

Quatrini brings more than 25 years of experience in venture capital, private markets, and financial strategy. A former member of the United States Marine Corps Presidential Honor Guard, his leadership philosophy is rooted in discipline, adaptability, and mission-driven execution, principles that continue to shape Capital Q’s investment strategy and support for entrepreneurs.

About Capital Q®

Capital Q® Ventures Inc. is rethinking alternative investments through Full-Stack Venture Capital Funds® and Tri-Party Venture Funds®, aligning capital, companies, and expertise to drive performance. Founded in 2017, the firm partners with emerging and growth-stage businesses across venture capital, private credit, and private equity.

Through Capital Q® Velocity, its business accelerator and execution platform, the firm provides hands-on operational support alongside flexible financing. Capital Q® focuses on building, scaling, and positioning companies to deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns.

Backed by a leadership team with decades of experience and a global network of relationships, Capital Q® delivers differentiated investment opportunities and long-term value for investors.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding investment strategy and performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and no representation is made that any investment will achieve similar results.

For more information visit, https://capitalqventures.com/.