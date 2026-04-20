TekWissen Wins CareCon MedTech Innovation Award

Andhra Pradesh, India, 2026-04-20 — /EPR Network/ — TekWissen Software Pvt. Ltd. proudly announces that its solution, MIRA (Managed Intelligence for Resources & Assets), has been honoured with the CareCon MedTech Innovation Award, recognising its real-world impact in transforming hospital operations across emerging healthcare markets.

Transforming Hospital Asset Intelligence

MIRA is redefining how hospitals track, manage, and optimise critical medical assets. Powered by BLE Mesh technology, cloud intelligence, and AI-ready analytics, MIRA delivers room-level visibility for high-value equipment such as ventilators, infusion pumps, surgical instruments, and patient monitors — without dependency on Wi-Fi infrastructure.

“MIRA was born from a deep understanding of operational challenges faced by hospitals across emerging markets. This recognition validates our commitment to building innovation that works in real conditions, not ideal ones.

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— Sanjeev Senta, Managing Director & CTO, TekWissen Software Pvt. Ltd.

Proven Impact in Real Healthcare Environments

• 99% reduction in asset search time (hours → under 1 minute)

• 85% reduction in asset misplacement incidents

• 75%+ utilisation improvement from typical 42% baseline

• 80% compliance workflows automated, enabling clinicians to focus on patient care

“By focusing on practical deployment environments and cost efficiency, we are enabling hospitals to adopt advanced asset intelligence without infrastructure limitations.

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— Rajeev Senta, CEO – TekWissen Group (APAC & Emerging Markets) Receiving the award on behalf of TekWissen, Akash Srivastava highlighted the importance of combining healthcare domain expertise with disciplined engineering

to create solutions that achieve global relevance and measurable clinical impact.

About TekWissen Software Pvt. Ltd.

TekWissen is a global technology company operating across the USA, UK, Canada, India, Australia, and the Philippines. A two-time Inc. 5000 honouree, TekWissen delivers IT services, digital transformation, and healthcare technology solutions that create measurable business and clinical outcomes across healthcare,

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