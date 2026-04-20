Versitron Expands SFP Module Portfolio for Flexible and High-Speed Fiber Connectivity

Newark, USA, 2026-04-20 — /EPR Network/ — Versitron announces its range of high-performance SFP (Small Form-factor Pluggable) modules, designed to deliver flexible, scalable, and reliable fiber connectivity for modern networking environments. Supporting both Gigabit and Fast Ethernet applications, these modules enable seamless integration into switches, routers, and media converters.

As network infrastructures evolve to support higher bandwidth and longer distances, SFP modules play a critical role in enabling adaptable and efficient connectivity. Versitron’s SFP solutions are engineered to meet these demands with precision, compatibility, and performance.

Product Availability

Versitron’s SFP module lineup includes:

These modules provide versatile options for both multimode (MM) and singlemode (SM) fiber deployments across different network requirements.

Flexible Fiber Connectivity for Diverse Applications

Versitron’s SFP modules are designed to support a wide range of networking applications, from enterprise IT infrastructure to industrial and surveillance systems. Their plug-and-play design allows for easy installation and replacement, enabling quick network upgrades and minimal downtime.

The ability to switch between different fiber types and distances makes these modules highly adaptable to changing network needs.

Support for Gigabit and Fast Ethernet Networks

The SFP portfolio includes both 1000Base (Gigabit Ethernet) and 100Base FX (Fast Ethernet) modules, ensuring compatibility with a variety of network speeds and infrastructures.

1000BaseSX (850nm, MM) – Ideal for short-distance, high-speed connections

– Ideal for short-distance, high-speed connections 1000BaseLX (1310nm, SM) – Designed for long-distance fiber links

– Designed for long-distance fiber links 100Base FX modules – Reliable solutions for Fast Ethernet applications

This range allows organizations to deploy the right solution based on performance and distance requirements.

High-Performance Optical Transmission

Versitron’s SFP modules are engineered to deliver stable and efficient optical transmission. By utilizing precise wavelengths such as 850nm and 1310nm, these modules ensure optimal signal performance across different fiber types.

This results in consistent data transmission with minimal loss, even in demanding network environments.

Seamless Integration with Networking Equipment

Designed for compatibility with industry-standard SFP slots, these modules can be easily integrated into:

Ethernet switches

Media converters

Routers

Network interface devices

This interoperability ensures that organizations can upgrade or expand their networks without replacing existing hardware.

Reliable Performance for Critical Networks

Versitron’s SFP modules are built to deliver dependable performance in mission-critical environments, including:

Enterprise and campus networks

Data centers

Industrial automation systems

Security and surveillance networks

Telecommunications infrastructure

Their reliability ensures uninterrupted connectivity and efficient data flow across network segments.

Scalable and Future-Ready Solutions

The modular nature of SFP technology allows organizations to scale their networks easily. As bandwidth requirements grow, users can upgrade modules without changing the entire network infrastructure.

This scalability makes Versitron’s SFP modules a cost-effective and future-proof investment.

Optimized for System Integrators

System integrators benefit from the flexibility and compatibility of Versitron’s SFP modules. These solutions simplify deployment, reduce configuration complexity, and enable customized network designs tailored to specific project requirements.

Driving Efficient Fiber Networking

Versitron continues to deliver innovative fiber connectivity solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern networks. Its SFP module range provides the flexibility, performance, and reliability required for efficient and scalable network infrastructure.

About Versitron

Versitron is a leading provider of fiber optic networking solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products including media converters, Ethernet switches, and video transmission systems designed for reliable and secure communication.