AU First Class Cleaning Group Launches Professional End of Tenancy Cleaning Services in Bathurst

Bathurst, NSW – April 20, 2026 –AU First Class Cleaning Group, a renowned cleaning service provider is happy to announce its expert end of tenancy cleaning services in Bathurst and nearby areas. The service is designed to help tenants move out with confidence and improve their chances of receiving a full bond refund.

Moving out can be stressful. Cleaning the entire home takes time and effort. Many tenants lose part of their bond because the property is not cleaned properly. AU First Class Cleaning Group makes this process easy and simple. The trained cleaning team follows a detailed checklist approved by property managers. The service includes:

Deep kitchen cleaning

Bathroom sanitising

Carpet cleaning

Window cleaning

Floor scrubbing

Wall and skirting cleaning

The company serves Bathurst and surrounding suburbs within a 10-mile radius. The team arrives on time, uses safe cleaning products, and works carefully to meet inspection standards.

“Our goal is simple,” said a spokesperson for AU First Class Cleaning Group. “We want every tenant in Bathurst to leave their property clean and get their bond back without stress.”

The company is insured and committed to high-quality service. Affordable pricing and friendly support make them a trusted choice for move out cleaning in Bathurst.

Residents looking for reliable end of tenancy cleaning services in Bathurst can request a free quote.

About AU First Class Cleaning Group

AU First Class Cleaning Group is a professional cleaning company based in Bathurst, NSW. The company provides residential and commercial cleaning services, including end of tenancy cleaning, carpet cleaning, office cleaning, pressure washing, warehouse cleaning, and more. The mission is to deliver first-class cleaning services with quality, care, and reliability. Visit: https://www.aufirstclasscleaninggroup.com.au/