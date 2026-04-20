Shreekant Patil Leads Digitalization Capacity Building Workshop on Foundation of JSS Nashik

Shreekant Patil conducted an engaging digitalization capacity building training for 30+ instructors at JSS Nashik’s 31st Foundation Day, followed by felicitation.

Jan Shikshan Sanstha (JSS) Nashik celebrated its 31st Foundation Day at the JSS Office, Nashik. The event was graced by prominent dignitaries, including Shri. Balasaheb R. Kshirsagar, Chairman, Shri. Rahul Thakare, Director, and Dr. Shreekant Patil, who served as the master trainer for the day on April 7th 2026.

Dr. Shreekant Patil conducted an insightful capacity building training session from 1 PM to 2 PM for over 30 instructors on 7th April 2026. The session focused on key topics such as digitalization, the Candidate Registration & Enrollment Process on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), and other modern educational methodologies. The session was interactive, with real-world examples shared online to provide a practical understanding of these concepts.

Following the session, Shri. Rahul Thakare, Director of JSS Nashik, felicitated Dr. Shreekant Patil for his continuous support to the institution. The event also witnessed the felicitation of instructors and trainers who performed outstanding work in 2025, followed by a speech by Shri. Balasaheb R. Kshirsagar.

Dr. Shreekant Patil, Startup India Mentor, an esteemed master trainer affiliated with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), NIESBUS, MSBSVET, METANashik, and NCTE, has played an instrumental role in promoting the startup ecosystem, government subsidy schemes, and quality certifications. His expertise spans areas such as BIS standardizations and government schemes aimed at empowering individuals and fostering growth within various industries. Dr. Shreekant Patil’s contributions to skill development and digitalization initiatives have positively impacted the future of many in Nashik, Maharashtra and beyond.