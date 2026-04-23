OzaIntel LLC Marks New Milestone with Launch of Three Core Digital Services

Iselin, New Jersey, 2026-04-23 — /EPR Network/ — OzaIntel LLC has announced the launch of three new service offerings aimed at helping businesses design, build, and improve their digital products. The company has introduced dedicated services for mobile app development, web application development, and UI/UX design and development.

This move reflects OzaIntel’s focus on supporting startups, growing businesses, and established enterprises that are looking for reliable technology partners to bring their ideas to market or improve existing platforms.

Expanding Service Capabilities

With the introduction of these services, OzaIntel now provides a more structured approach to digital product development.

The newly launched services include:

Mobile App Development Services

OzaIntel offers custom mobile application development for both Android and iOS platforms. The focus is on performance, usability, and scalability to meet real business needs.

https://ozaintel.ai/mobile-app-development-services/

OzaIntel offers custom mobile application development for both Android and iOS platforms. The focus is on performance, usability, and scalability to meet real business needs. https://ozaintel.ai/mobile-app-development-services/ Web App Development Services

The company builds responsive and scalable web applications designed to handle modern user expectations and business workflows.

https://ozaintel.ai/web-app-development-services/

The company builds responsive and scalable web applications designed to handle modern user expectations and business workflows. https://ozaintel.ai/web-app-development-services/ UI/UX Design and Development Services

OzaIntel provides design solutions that focus on user behavior, clarity, and ease of use, helping businesses create products that users actually enjoy interacting with.

https://ozaintel.ai/ui-ux-design-development-services/

Focus on Practical Solutions

Rather than offering one-size-fits-all solutions, OzaIntel works closely with clients to understand their goals, target users, and operational needs. The aim is to deliver products that are not only functional but also aligned with long-term business objectives.

From early-stage startups looking to build their first product to companies upgrading their digital systems, the new services are structured to support projects at different stages.

Supporting Business Growth

As more companies rely on digital platforms to reach customers and manage operations, the demand for well-built applications continues to grow. OzaIntel’s expanded service lineup is designed to address this demand with a clear focus on execution, usability, and performance.

About OzaIntel

OzaIntel LLC is a technology company based in New Jersey, United States. The company specializes in software development, digital product design, and technology consulting. OzaIntel works with clients across various industries to build mobile apps, web platforms, and user-focused digital experiences.

More information can be found at: https://ozaintel.ai

Contact Information

OzaIntel LLC

894 GREEN ST STE B, ISELIN, NJ 08830, United States

Email: hr@ozaintel.com

Phone: +1 848 260 8304

Phone: +1 848 280 0905