Next Generation of Developers Must Learn to Secure AI Systems

Toronto, Ontario, 2026-04-23 — /EPR Network/ — As artificial intelligence becomes deeply integrated into modern software development, security experts are raising concerns that developers are building AI systems faster than they can secure them. The rapid adoption of large language models (LLMs), agent-based systems, and AI-powered applications is creating new attack surfaces that traditional cybersecurity practices are not equipped to handle.

Industry observations indicate that vulnerabilities such as prompt injection, data leakage, adversarial inputs, and insecure AI pipelines are becoming increasingly common in real-world deployments. These risks are fundamentally different from conventional software threats and require a new approach to secure development.

AI Security Skills Gap Emerging Among Developers

The growing reliance on AI technologies has exposed a significant skills gap. Many developers lack hands-on experience in securing AI systems, particularly in areas such as:

Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipelines

Vector databases and embeddings

Agent-based architectures

Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations

LLM API security and misuse prevention

Unlike traditional applications, AI systems introduce probabilistic behavior and external data dependencies, making them more complex to secure. As a result, organizations are increasingly seeking engineers who can both build and protect AI-driven systems.

Shift Toward Practical, Hands-On AI Security Training

To address this challenge, training programs are evolving to focus on real-world application security. One such example is the AI Security Certification course by Modern Security, which emphasizes practical, engineering-focused learning over theory-heavy instruction.

Learn more about the course:

https://www.modernsecurity.io/courses/ai-security-certification

The program is designed to help developers understand AI systems at a foundational level and apply security principles directly to modern architectures. It follows a structured approach where participants:

Build AI and LLM-based applications

Identify and exploit real-world vulnerabilities

Implement security controls across AI pipelines

This build-first methodology aligns closely with how AI systems are developed and secured in production environments.

Addressing Real-World AI Threats

Modern AI systems face a range of emerging threats that require specialized knowledge. These include:

Prompt injection and indirect prompt manipulation

Sensitive data exposure through model outputs

Model poisoning and adversarial inputs

Security risks in agentic workflows

Vulnerabilities in integrated AI ecosystems

Training programs that simulate real-world attack scenarios are becoming essential for preparing developers to handle these challenges effectively.

AI Security Becoming a Core Engineering Requirement

As AI adoption continues to accelerate across industries, AI security is transitioning from a niche concern to a core engineering responsibility. Organizations are beginning to prioritize secure AI development practices as part of their broader risk management strategies.

Training providers such as Modern Security are contributing to this shift by offering practical programs designed to bridge the gap between AI development and security implementation.

Experts suggest that developers who invest in AI security skills today will be better positioned to meet future industry demands as AI systems become more deeply embedded in business-critical applications.

About Modern Security

Modern Security is an AI and application security training platform focused on equipping engineers with real-world skills to build and secure modern AI systems. Its programs emphasize hands-on learning, practical attack simulations, and defensive strategies aligned with current industry needs.