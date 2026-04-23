GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Lactation Support Program

Helena, Montana, 2026-04-23 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation‘s leading integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients nationwide, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Lactation Support Program, a dedicated virtual care service designed to provide expert breastfeeding guidance, evidence-based education, and ongoing emotional support through secure telehealth consultations. Delivered by a network of International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs), this program brings the gold standard of lactation care directly into the homes of new and expectant families, addressing a critical gap in maternal-child health.

Breastfeeding is universally recognized as the optimal source of infant nutrition, with the American Academy of Pediatrics recommending exclusive breastfeeding for approximately the first six months of life, followed by continued breastfeeding alongside appropriate complementary foods for two years or beyond. Breastfeeding is associated with a reduced risk of infants developing acute otitis media, severe lower respiratory tract infections, gastroenteritis, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), obesity, type 1 and type 2 diabetes, and childhood leukemia. For mothers, breastfeeding is associated with a decreased risk of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes, and hypertensive heart disease.

Despite widespread recognition of these benefits and an 84 percent breastfeeding initiation rate in the United States, only 27 percent of babies are exclusively breastfed for the recommended six months, and fewer than 40 percent receive human milk at 12 months of age. Barriers including lack of timely access to lactation consultants, geographic distance from specialty care, scheduling conflicts, and the physical and emotional demands of the postpartum period prevent many families from achieving their breastfeeding goals. GoTo Telemed‘s program directly confronts these barriers, delivering expert IBCLC-led lactation support through secure, convenient virtual consultations.

“New parents often encounter breastfeeding challenges at the most inconvenient times—late at night, on weekends, or during moments when leaving the house with a newborn feels overwhelming,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “For families in rural or underserved communities, traveling to see a lactation consultant can mean hours of driving. Our Lactation Support Program brings expert IBCLC guidance directly into families‘ living rooms through secure video consultations. Whether a mother is struggling with latch, concerned about milk supply, or simply needs reassurance, our certified lactation consultants provide timely, compassionate, and evidence-based support—helping families overcome obstacles and achieve their breastfeeding goals.”

IBCLC-Led Virtual Lactation Care

The program is delivered exclusively by International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs), the gold standard credential in lactation care. IBCLCs complete hundreds of clinical hours, pass a rigorous examination administered by the International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners (IBLCE), and complete dozens of hours of continuing education annually to maintain their certification.

Comprehensive Lactation Support Services

GoTo Telemed‘s Lactation Support Program provides a complete continuum of care for expectant and new parents:

Service Component Description

Prenatal Lactation Consultation Expectant parents can schedule virtual consultations as early as the third trimester to develop a feeding plan, discuss breastfeeding goals, address concerns about prior breastfeeding experiences, and learn what to expect in the early postpartum period.

Postpartum Lactation Support Structured follow-up at approximately 2 days, 7 days, 1 month, and 2 months post-discharge, with additional visits scheduled as needed. Consultants conduct comprehensive assessments including latch observation, milk transfer evaluation, feeding position guidance, and troubleshooting for common challenges.

Latch Assessment and Positioning Guidance Using high-definition video, IBCLCs observe feeding sessions in real time, evaluate latch depth and symmetry, assess infant oral anatomy, and guide mothers through adjustments to positioning and technique. Having a support person present to hold the device is encouraged.

Low Milk Supply Evaluation Systematic assessment of milk production, including review of infant weight gain patterns, diaper output, feeding frequency and duration, maternal medical history, and medication use. Evidence-based recommendations for increasing milk supply are provided.

Oversupply and Engorgement Management Guidance on managing engorgement, which is the physiologic bilateral breast fullness that occurs most often between day three and day five postpartum, as well as strategies for oversupply, including block feeding and other evidence-based approaches.

Nipple Pain and Trauma Resolution Assessment of nipple pain causes including shallow latch, tongue-tie, vasospasm, or infection. Consultants provide positioning adjustments, recommendations for nipple care, and when indicated, referral for in-person evaluation of tongue-tie.

Pumping and Milk Storage Education Guidance on flange sizing, pump selection and use, pumping schedules, storage guidelines, and troubleshooting common pumping issues.

Medication and Maternal Health Counseling Evidence-based information on medication safety during lactation. Most medications and vaccinations are safe for use during breastfeeding, with few exceptions. The InfantRisk Center Helpline, staffed by experts in medications during pregnancy and lactation, is available as an additional resource.

Return-to-Work and Pumping Planning Structured guidance for parents planning to return to work or school, including strategies for maintaining milk supply, pumping schedules, storage logistics, and communication with employers about lactation accommodations.

Weaning Guidance Individualized plans for gradual weaning, addressing physical and emotional aspects of the transition, and providing strategies for managing engorgement during weaning.

Evidence-Based Telehealth Protocols for Lactation Support

The program incorporates structured telehealth assessment protocols validated by leading academic institutions, including Stanford Medicine, which provides comprehensive guidance for telehealth lactation visits.

Pre-Visit Preparation:

Consultants send pre-visit intake forms to gather maternal and infant medical history, feeding patterns, and specific concerns prior to the consultation

Families are advised to use a handheld mobile device, which may be easier to position for evaluation of latch and infant oral anatomy

Having a support person present to hold the device while the mother positions for feeding is encouraged

Visits are scheduled around anticipated feeding times, with flexibility built in

Virtual Consultation Components:

Mothers are invited to set goals for the visit and prioritize concerns

Oral assessment of the infant via video

Positioning and latch demonstration and observation

Close observation of an entire feeding session

Assessment of signs of effective milk transfer, including audible swallowing and infant behavior

For parents with scales, remote infant weight checks may be conducted

Post-Visit Guidance:

Families receive access to a library of educational videos and helpful links

Warm handoffs to local organizations including WIC and La Leche League for ongoing community-based breastfeeding support

Contact information for warm lines and support resources for questions outside of clinic hours

Scheduled follow-up for weight checks or in-person evaluation as needed

The Effectiveness of Telelactation: A Growing Evidence Base

The Lactation Support Program is grounded in robust peer-reviewed evidence demonstrating the clinical effectiveness of telelactation:

Exclusive Breastfeeding Improvement: A 2025 systematic review and meta‑analysis of 13 studies with 4,564 participants found that real-time telelactation services had a statistically significant positive effect on exclusive breastfeeding rates during the first six months compared to usual care (Relative risk: 1.31, 95% CI [1.10, 1.54]; p = 0.002). Proactive and mixed telelactation models—combining scheduled appointments with on-demand support—significantly enhanced exclusive breastfeeding rates (RR: 1.59, 95% CI [1.23, 2.05]; p = 0.0004 and RR: 1.38, 95% CI [1.01, 1.87]; p = 0.04, respectively).

Medicaid Population Outcomes: A 2025 study of 100 pregnant women receiving telehealth lactation support with appointments at approximately 2 days, 7 days, 1 month, and 2 months post-discharge found that breastfeeding knowledge significantly increased (p < 0.0001) after the telelactation intervention, with average pre-survey scores of 70.26 ± 5.40 improving to 74.77 ± 4.31 post-intervention. The findings underscore the effectiveness of telelactation in enhancing breastfeeding education and support, emphasizing its potential as a critical resource for sustaining breastfeeding practices.

Nurse-Led Telemedicine Equivalence: A 2025 non-inferiority randomized controlled trial of 200 mothers of low-birth-weight infants found that breastfeeding initiation occurred in 65% of mothers in the telemedicine group versus 70% in the in-person group, confirming non-inferiority (p = 0.04). Telemedicine participants reported higher satisfaction with accessibility (p = 0.03), while overall support quality, anxiety reduction, and infant growth measures were comparable between groups.

Online Nursing Consultation Efficacy: A 2025 randomized controlled trial of 90 women who had undergone cesarean sections found that 84% of the intervention group receiving online nursing follow-up showed greater confidence in providing breast milk to their children, compared to 44% of the control group (p < 0.001). Online nursing follow-up during the immediate postpartum period improves maternal confidence in breastfeeding, promoting its initiation and establishment during the first month postpartum.

Partner Resources for Comprehensive Support

The program integrates with established community and national breastfeeding support resources to ensure families have access to continuous care:

La Leche League USA Breastfeeding Helpline: 1-877-4-LALECHE (1-877-452-5324) provides peer-to-peer breastfeeding support

National Office on Women‘s Health Helpline: 800-994-9662 (TDD 888-220-5446) staffs both English and Spanish speaking peer counselors

InfantRisk Center Helpline: (806) 352-2519, headed by Dr. Thomas Hale (author of “Medications and Mothers‘ Milk”), provides evidence-based information on medication use during pregnancy and breastfeeding

WIC Breastfeeding Resources: Access to local support through wicbreastfeeding.fns.usda.gov

Stanford Breastfeeding Education Videos: Comprehensive library available at med.stanford.edu/newborns/professional-education/breastfeeding/

Addressing Critical Gaps in Lactation Care

The Lactation Support Program directly confronts persistent barriers to breastfeeding success:

Provider Shortages: IBCLCs are in critically short supply, particularly in rural and underserved communities. Telehealth eliminates geographic barriers, connecting families with certified lactation experts regardless of location.

Timeliness of Support: Breastfeeding challenges often emerge outside of traditional clinic hours and in the first days after hospital discharge. Telelactation provides rapid access to expert guidance when families need it most.

Postpartum Travel Burden: Leaving the house in the first weeks after giving birth can be physically and logistically overwhelming. Virtual consultations allow families to receive expert care from the comfort of home, reducing stress and improving access.

Socioeconomic and Racial Disparities: Telelactation services that connect parents to lactation consultants via video are increasingly recognized as a strategy to address substantial disparities in breastfeeding rates by race and ethnicity.

Continuity of Care: Many families receive fragmented breastfeeding support across different providers and settings. The program provides consistent, relationship-based care with a dedicated IBCLC who follows the family through the prenatal and postpartum journey.

Integration Within GoTo Telemed‘s Comprehensive Maternal-Child Ecosystem

The Lactation Support Program operates as a fully integrated component of GoTo Telemed‘s unified telehealth platform:

Unified Health Record: All lactation consultation notes, feeding assessments, and infant weight tracking are incorporated into the family‘s integrated health record, accessible to the patient‘s primary care provider, pediatrician, and other authorized care team members.

Seamless Care Coordination: Warm handoffs to pediatricians for infant weight concerns, to maternal health providers for medical issues affecting lactation, and to community resources including WIC and La Leche League for ongoing support.

Secure Video Platform: HIPAA-compliant video conferencing optimized for detailed observation of latch, positioning, and infant oral anatomy, with the ability to record and review feeding sessions when clinically appropriate.

Patient Portal Access: Families access educational resources, feeding logs, appointment scheduling, and secure messaging through GoTo Telemed‘s patient portal and mobile application.

Digital Feeding and Diaper Logs: Integrated tools for tracking feeding frequency and duration, diaper output, and infant weight, enabling data-driven clinical decision-making during virtual consultations.

Availability

GoTo Telemed‘s Lactation Support Program is available immediately to families nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform. Expectant and new parents may enroll directly or be referred by their obstetrician, midwife, pediatrician, or hospital discharge planner.

International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs) interested in joining GoTo Telemed‘s provider network are invited to apply through the company‘s credentialing portal.

GoTo Telemed is actively forming strategic partnerships with:

Obstetric and midwifery practices

Pediatric and family medicine practices

Hospital maternity and postpartum units

WIC programs and community health centers

Health plans and Medicaid managed care organizations

Employer lactation support programs

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660