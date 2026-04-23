Tackle Smart Sports Announces 2026 Summer Football Training Program in McKinney

McKinney, Texas, 2026-04-23 — /EPR Network/ — Tackle Smart Sports, a leading provider of safer and more effective football tackling education, has officially launched its 2026 Summer Football Training Program, designed to help young athletes develop essential football skills in a safe, structured, and confidence-building environment.

The program will run from May 26 through July 30, 2026, with training sessions held twice weekly. Built for youth athletes, the initiative focuses on improving not only on-field performance but also key life skills such as discipline, teamwork, focus, and self-confidence.

Founded by CEO Roger Wilson, a former professional rugby player with over 30 years of experience, Tackle Smart Sports was created to address growing concerns around safety in football—particularly the risk of concussions. By integrating rugby-style tackling techniques with modern sports science, the organization delivers a unique training model centered on proper mechanics, injury prevention, and overall athletic development.

“Our mission is to make football safer while helping young athletes reach their full potential,” said Wilson. “This summer program is about more than just training—it’s about building confidence, improving decision-making, and creating a positive learning environment for every athlete.”

Program Features Include:

Professional, expert-led coaching

Safe and supervised training sessions

Small group formats for personalized instruction

Emphasis on character development and confidence building

Game awareness and decision-making training

Sessions are designed to ensure progressive development, combining physical training with mental growth in a supportive and disciplined setting. The structured schedule allows athletes to consistently improve while maintaining balance during the summer months.

As awareness of player safety continues to grow, Tackle Smart Sports remains committed to delivering scientifically backed training methods that reduce injury risk while enhancing performance. The organization’s approach is particularly focused on teaching safer tackling techniques—one of the most critical aspects of football.

Registration Now Open

Enrollment for the 2026 Summer Football Training Program is now open. Due to limited capacity and small group sessions, early registration is strongly recommended.

For more information or to register, visit:

https://www.tacklesmartsports.com/summer-football-training-program-2026/

Or contact:

Email: roger@tacklesmartsports.com

Phone: +1 (972) 805-6493



About Tackle Smart Sports

Tackle Smart Sports is a Texas-based organization dedicated to revolutionizing football training through safer, smarter, and scientifically supported coaching methods. With a focus on reducing concussion risks and improving athletic performance, Tackle Smart Sports empowers young athletes to train with confidence and compete at their best.