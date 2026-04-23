Investing in a Green Future: Ceresana’s Bioeconomy Pitch Event

KONSTANZ, Germany, 2026-04-23 — /EPR Network/ — The critical dependence on crude oil and natural gas is proving to be very costly. Nevertheless, the long-overdue shift to alternatives is by no means a sure thing. The EU’s new strategy certainly has grand ambitions for renewable raw materials – from bioplastic packaging and bio-based paints to biotech medicines. However, how the “bio-based transformation” of industry is to be financed remains largely unclear. The capital requirements are enormous, for example for new fermenters and biorefineries. A Ceresana conference is now addressing precisely these pressing financial questions: “Future of BioInvestments” connects selected bioeconomy startups and scaleup teams with investors, industry partners, and funding institutions.

Investment Opportunities in the Bioeconomy

The latest edition of the successful “Future of Bio” event series is an online event on April 23 and 24, 2026. More than 150 participants from around 20 countries have registered for pitching and networking: Innovative companies such as Bioplasmar, Blue Ocean Closures, Colorifix, INDRESMAT, and Woven Bio will meet well-known investors, such as Astanor, bmp Ventures, High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF), Rubio Impact Ventures, SHIFT Invest, and Taaleri Bioindustry. Public investment companies such as Bayern Kapital, the European Circular Bioeconomy Fund (ECBF), and Invest-NL will be attending, as will corporations such as Agrana, BASF VC, Evonik VC, Greiner Innoventures, and UPM.

A New Green Startup Era

Bio-based materials, fermentation processes, enzyme technologies, and circular resources, along with innovative technologies and services, enable sustainable solutions for the chemical industry, construction, agriculture, and other sectors. However, the journey from idea to market-ready product requires more than just good intentions and scientific excellence – it demands capital, partnerships, and access to markets. The international “Future of Bio” event series aims to help promising innovations and business models achieve a breakthrough. The application process for “Future of BioInvestments” has already closed. However, the next Ceresana events are already in the works: A conference in May will focus on artificial intelligence, followed by a bioplastics event in June.

“Future of BioInvestments” will take place on April 22 and 23, 2026, and is aimed at an exclusive audience of industry and financial professionals: ceresana.com/en/events/future-of-bioinvest

Last-minute registrations are still open for “Future of BioAI” on May 12 and 13, 2026, and for “Future of BioPlastics 2026” on June 24 and 25. These English-language online events are free of charge: ceresana.com/en/events

About Ceresana

As one of the world’s leading market research institutes, Ceresana specializes in the chemicals, plastics, packaging, and industrial goods sectors. Ceresana has been supporting the dynamically growing circular economy for more than a decade with market analyses on bio-based products and biodegradable materials. With the digital event series “Future of Bio”, Ceresana is creating a platform for experts and specialists to exchange knowledge, utilize synergies, and jointly drive the future of the bio-economy forward. Learn more about Ceresana at www.ceresana.com

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Media contact: Martin Ebner, m.ebner@ceresana.com