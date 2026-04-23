Spokes Digital Announces Participation at NECANN Boston 2026, Booth #1304

Boston, MA, 2026-04-23 — /EPR Network/ — Spokes Digital is exhibiting at NECANN Boston 2026 (April 24-25) at Booth #1304, showcasing AI-driven marketing solutions for cannabis businesses. Attendees can explore compliant SEO, PPC strategies, live demos, and exclusive on-site offers to boost revenue and growth.

Spokes Digital, a leading AI-powered digital marketing agency specializing in cannabis and healthcare sectors, is excited to exhibit at the NECANN Boston Cannabis Convention on April 24-25, 2026, at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA. Visitors are invited to Booth #1304 to explore cutting-edge, compliant marketing strategies designed to drive growth for cannabis businesses.

Event Overview

NECANN Boston stands out as the East Coast’s premier B2B cannabis event, drawing over 9,000 attendees, 300+ exhibitors, and 60+ educational sessions focused on Northeast market dynamics, regulations, and operations.

The convention runs Friday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Saturday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at 900 Boylston Street, emphasizing hyper-local opportunities for dispensaries, brands, and ancillary services.

Spokes Digital’s booth will showcase live demos of AI-driven tools for SEO, PPC, web development, and analytics that have generated over $500 million in revenue for clients since 2017.

What to Expect at Booth #1304

Attendees can book one-on-one consultations for personalized strategies, including AI-optimized SEO to boost local search rankings and PPC campaigns, ensuring 100% compliance. Special on-site offer: $1,000 off first-month services for appointments made at the booth. The team will highlight case studies on scaling dispensaries, e-commerce brands, and delivery services amid evolving regulations.

About Spokes Digital

Founded as a compliance-first agency, Spokes Digital leverages AI to automate marketing campaigns, predict trends, and maximize ROI for cannabis brands. With expertise in SEO, paid search, content, and analytics, the agency empowers plant-touching and ancillary businesses to thrive in competitive markets. Learn more at spokesdigital.us or book a demo today.

Media Contact:

Leeza Thomas

Chief Digital Officer, Spokes Digital

Email: leeza.thomas@spokesdigital.us